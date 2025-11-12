 UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechUIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children

UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children

UIDAI has partnered with Behavioural Insights Limited to boost Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for Aadhaar in children aged 5 and 15 by addressing behavioural and awareness barriers. To encourage timely updates, UIDAI has waived all MBU charges for children aged 7-15 for one year from October 1, 2025, benefiting around 6 crore kids and improving access to vital services.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said it will use behavioural insights to enhance adoption of Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), after waiving all charges for MBU in Aadhaar for children.

Towards this, UIDAI has partnered with research consultancy Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT) to help children and youngsters access vital services through the timely updation of biometric in their Aadhaar.

The MoU aims to increase MBU in Aadhaar for 5 year and 15-year-old, and to address behavioural, logistical, and awareness-related barriers to ensure timely updates, enabling seamless access to services and benefits linked to Aadhaar.

Read Also
Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'
article-image

“Tailored behavioural interventions will be designed, tested, and implemented to encourage Aadhaar MBU updates,” said IT Ministry.

FPJ Shorts
UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children
UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children
Tamil Nadu Govt Names 114 Best-Performing Schools For 2024–25; Awards To Be Given On Children’s Day
Tamil Nadu Govt Names 114 Best-Performing Schools For 2024–25; Awards To Be Given On Children’s Day
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI said, “When technology is aligned with human behaviour, digital identity evolves from a purely technical process into a more seamless, trustworthy, and empowering experience. Through this MoU, we hope to achieve this effect.”

Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT underlined that a new evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can boost updates of Aadhaar and help Aadhaar number holders get access to crucial public services.

Once enrolled in Aadhaar, a child needs to update biometric (fingerprint, iris and photo) on attaining the age of 5 and then again on attaining the age of 15 years.

Read Also
South Korea Suspends Review Of Google’s Request To Export High-Precision Maps, Seeks Revised...
article-image

UIDAI has been making continuous efforts to enhance MBU adoption among the target groups.

In a pro-people measure, UIDAI has waived off all charges for MBU for the 7-15 age group, which is expected to benefit around 6 crore children.

The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in effective October 1, 2025 and will be in force for a period of one year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children

UIDAI Partners With Behavioural Insights To Boost Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children

Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation

Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead Of November 20 India Launch, Will Include 200-Megapixel...

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Teased Ahead Of November 20 India Launch, Will Include 200-Megapixel...

India’s Smartphone Market Hits Five-Year High In Q3 2025 As Apple Ships Record 5 Million iPhones,...

India’s Smartphone Market Hits Five-Year High In Q3 2025 As Apple Ships Record 5 Million iPhones,...

Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'

Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'