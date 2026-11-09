How To Check AQI Near Your Home, Office Or Child's School: 5 Smart Ways

Mumbai's air does not behave like one number. On a recent Friday, CPCB's (Central Pollution Control Board) Sameer app showed Worli at 169, Mazgaon at 143 and Bhandup at 125. Weather matters too. FPJ reported on Sunday that the city had its cleanest Diwali afternoon in four years, helped by a sea breeze. So the headline figure for 'Mumbai' may say little about your lane, your office tower or your child's classroom.

1. Start with the official Sameer app

The CPCB's app updates the National AQI every hour. A September 2025 update added an interactive map of nearby stations, an AQI calendar, location-based exposure services and personalised alerts. Look at which station the reading comes from. The app tries to pick the nearest one automatically, but you can search any other station. Search for your school's or office's area directly instead of relying on your phone's location.

2. Use the CPCB website for station-wise detail

The CPCB site shows the reading and pollutant levels captured by each monitoring station. The data for Mumbai's AQI comes from 30 stations across the city and Vasai. Open the station-level view if you want to know whether PM2.5 or PM10 is driving the number.

3. Check the Google Maps air quality layer

Tap the Layers button, choose Air Quality under Map details, then tap any spot. Alternatively, use the Weather widget on the Explore tab for the reading at your current location. Google says it has customised the model for India to follow the National Air Quality Index methodology. The layer combines sensor data with satellite inputs, government sources and weather conditions. Because it blends several inputs, treat it as a useful local estimate rather than a station reading.

4. Use Mumbai's own networks

Localised readings are also available from the SAFAR app, a joint project of the BMC, IMD Mumbai and IITM Pune. An earlier civic explainer noted that about 13 LED boards display local station data at places such as Chembur, Colaba, Kurla, Powai and Sion. The network is also set to grow, with the BMC planning five more reference-grade continuous monitoring stations at locations that do not overlap with the MPCB, BMC and SAFAR networks.

5. Cross-check with private platforms

Apps such as IQAir pair government station data with the company's own validated sensors, which can fill gaps between official stations. Use them as a second opinion, and expect differences. This morning in Delhi, AQI.in showed 1,039 while the government's Sameer app showed 368. Compare trends, such as whether the air is getting better or worse through the day, rather than treating one platform's absolute number as gospel.

How to read what you see

Under the National AQI, readings run from 0 to 500. The bands are:

- 0–50: Good

- 51–100: Satisfactory

- 101–200: Moderate

- 201–300: Poor

- 301–400: Very Poor

- 401–500: Severe

These habits make the numbers more useful:

- Know your station's distance. The nearest monitor may be several kilometres from the school gate. Check two stations on either side if you are unsure.

- Look at timing. Check around drop-off, pick-up and your commute, not just the daily average. For the "poor" band, SAFAR's advisory says sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities. That is a sensible trigger for rethinking outdoor sports periods for children.