Post-Diwali Pollution: How Toxic AQI Affects Your Lungs, Heart And Overall Health

The diyas may have been put away and the festive gatherings may be over, but Delhi residents are experiencing an unwelcome Diwali aftermath. A thick layer of smog has settled over parts of the national capital, turning the morning sky hazy and raising concerns about the air people are breathing. With pollution levels climbing close to the severe category, the post-festival period is a reminder that the effects of celebrations can linger long after the fireworks have faded.

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Delhi AQI worsens after Diwali

A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday morning, with the overall AQI approaching the 400 mark. Thick smog covered several neighbourhoods, including Inderlok, while reduced visibility added to the morning commute woes.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Ghazipur reached 418, placing it in the severe category. Akshardham recorded 337, which falls under the very poor category. Under India's National Air Quality Index, readings between 301 and 400 are classified as very poor, while scores from 401 to 500 fall in the severe range. The CPCB warns that severe air quality can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing health conditions.

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How does poor air quality affect your health?

The concern goes beyond a scratchy throat or irritated eyes. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. The World Health Organization (WHO) links exposure to air pollution with respiratory infections, asthma, heart disease, strokes and lung cancer.

Research has also examined the impact of Diwali fireworks. A study published in Environmental Geochemistry and Health in 2024, which analysed air quality in Bhubaneswar, found significant increases in PM2.5 and PM10 during Diwali celebrations, with researchers identifying potential health risks from exposure.

Exposure can trigger coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and asthma flare-ups. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also identifies links between particle pollution and reduced lung function, irregular heartbeat and non-fatal heart attacks. Children, older adults and people with existing heart or respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Tips to reduce exposure to polluted air

Check AQI updates: Monitor local readings and avoid spending unnecessary time outdoors when pollution levels are high.

Limit outdoor exercise: Avoid running, cycling or strenuous workouts outside, particularly during periods of heavy smog.

Wear a well-fitted N95: If stepping outdoors is unavoidable, a properly fitted respirator can help reduce exposure to fine particles.

Keep indoor air cleaner: Close windows during high-pollution periods and consider using an air purifier. Avoid adding indoor smoke through cigarettes, incense or candles.

Take extra care of vulnerable groups: Children, older adults and people with asthma or heart conditions should take additional precautions and follow medical advice.

Persistent breathlessness, chest pain or worsening asthma symptoms should not be ignored. Seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or do not improve. The celebrations may be over, but protecting your lungs should remain a priority.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.