Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Review: Xiaomi's Sub-Brand Makes A Strong Case At ₹19,999 |

Mijia, Xiaomi's dedicated smart home sub-brand, has entered the India market with the Smart Air Purifier 6, priced at Rs. 19,999. At this price, it goes up against established names like the Hitachi EP-A5000, Honeywell's Air Touch series, and entry-level offerings from Philips and Sharp, all of which occupy the crowded sub-Rs. 20,000 segment in India. We have been running the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 in our home for over a week, and here is our detailed take on whether it holds up against that competition.

Mijia Air Purifier 6: Design

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 sticks to a clean, minimalist tower design finished in pure white, with dimensions of 250x250x555mm and a weight of 5.5kg, making it large but not unwieldy enough to be difficult to reposition around the house. Air is drawn in through vents around the base and exhausted through a large vent at the top, so the unit needs breathing room on all sides rather than being pushed flush against a wall.

As for its design, the back panel uses a magnetic door design, which makes filter replacement a genuinely quick, tool-free process rather than a fiddly chore. The front houses a colour LCD display alongside two touch-sensitive buttons, one for power and one to cycle through modes, though fine-tuning speed within a mode still requires the companion Xiaomi Home app.

Mijia Air Purifier 6: Display and sensors

The standout feature on the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is its display, which functions almost like a small control centre. It shows PM2.5 and PM1 values separately, along with temperature, humidity, a colour-coded dust level indicator, and status icons for Wi-Fi, UV, and ioniser activity. This is backed by five onboard sensors covering temperature, humidity, dust, PM2.5, and PM1, the last of which is a genuine step up at this price point, since PM1 sensors capable of detecting ultra-fine particles typically don't show up until well above this segment.

In practice, the sensor tracked pollution trends reliably through our week of testing, responding quickly to cooking fumes and dust disturbances, though we did notice occasional unexplained spikes in readings that settled back down on their own, a known quirk with lower-cost optical sensors rather than a dealbreaker.

Mijia Air Purifier 6: Performance

Xiaomi rates the Smart Air Purifier 6 at a CADR of 443 m3 per hour and a formaldehyde CADR of 218 m3 per hour, with an official coverage range of 29 to 50 square metres, translating to roughly 940 square feet under specific conditions. That last figure is worth treating with a healthy dose of scepticism, since it assumes a ceiling height of around 8 feet, which is shorter than most modern Indian homes. In practice, we found the unit performed convincingly in spaces closer to 300 to 500 square feet, which is a more realistic expectation for a standard bedroom or living room in an Indian apartment.

The five-stage filtration system, comprising a pre-filter, a high-efficiency filter rated to remove 99.98 percent of PM2.5 and second-hand smoke, an activated carbon layer for formaldehyde and VOCs, a UV-C light array, and a negative ion generator, worked well in clearing noticeable pollution and cooking odours within minutes of switching to a higher speed setting. The unit also carries SGS certification for allergen removal, rated at 99.31 percent for pet dander and 98.11 percent for dust mites over an hour, figures that align with what we observed anecdotally, particularly around reduced dust accumulation on furniture surfaces during our test period.

Mijia Air Purifier 6: App and smart features

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 connects over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and works with the Xiaomi Home app. Basic operation, including switching between Auto, Sleep, and three manual speed levels, works fine using the on-device buttons alone, but several features, including custom speed settings and toggling the UV light or ioniser, are locked behind the app.

Automation is where the smart features genuinely shine. We were able to set up simple routines, such as automatically switching to Sleep mode overnight and back to Auto during the day, and the app displays real-time and historical air quality data clearly.

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Mijia Air Purifier 6: Noise and running costs

At its lowest Sleep mode setting, the purifier is genuinely unobtrusive, quiet enough to leave running overnight in a bedroom without disturbance. At its highest speed, it does get noticeably louder, which is expected given the airflow needed to hit its rated CADR, but this is a trade-off most users will only need during pollution spikes rather than continuous use. Power draw stays modest throughout, translating to a low addition to your monthly electricity bill even with extended daily use.

Ongoing costs are primarily driven by the filter, which Xiaomi rates for 6 to 12 months depending on usage and ambient air quality. Given India's pollution levels, particularly in cities with consistently high AQI, we would recommend budgeting for a replacement closer to the 6-month mark rather than assuming the full year, especially if the purifier is run for extended hours daily.

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Mijia Air Purifier 6: Verdict

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 makes a strong case for itself at Rs. 19,999, particularly with its PM1 sensor, genuinely useful colour display, and thoughtful design touches like the detachable top cover and magnetic filter access, features that are hard to find together at this price in the Indian market. Its real-world coverage doesn't quite live up to the 940 square feet marketing claim, and the Alexa integration needs meaningful improvement, but the core air purification performance and build quality comfortably justify its position against rivals like the Hitachi EP-A5000 and Honeywell's offerings in the same bracket.

For anyone looking for a well-rounded, smart-enabled air purifier for a single large room or a small apartment, rather than whole-home coverage, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is a genuinely competitive pick in India's crowded sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Rating: 4/5

Pros:

- Excellent five-sensor system, including a rare PM1 sensor at this price

- Informative, genuinely useful colour LCD display

- Thoughtful design with detachable top cover and magnetic filter access

- Quiet operation on lower speeds, suitable for bedrooms

- Strong smart home integration via Mi Home and HyperOS 2

Cons:

- Real-world coverage falls short of the claimed 940 sq ft in typical Indian homes

- Alexa and Google Assistant voice control is fairly limited

- Several features locked behind the Xiaomi Home app

- Filter life likely shorter than advertised in high-pollution Indian cities