Mumbai AQI Today: City Records Cleanest Diwali Afternoon In Four Years As Sea Breeze Sweeps City

A view of Mumbai's coastline. Image for representation. |

Mumbai on Sunday recorded its cleanest Diwali afternoon air in four years, as a strong sea breeze swept the city. However, the air quality index was still in the “moderate” category, which can cause breathing problems to those with lung disease, asthma and heart conditions.

The city’s air quality index was recorded at 131 at 1 pm and 132 at 4 pm, as per figures released by the Central Pollution Control Board. However, these readings were recorded before the evening firecrackers began.

The AQI was recorded at 194 in 2025, 181 in 2024 and 149 in 2023, The Indian Express reported.

Why Is Mumbai's AQI Lower?

This year’s air quality index in the afternoon was lower due to a strong sea breeze, the newspaper quoted Gufran Beig, atmospheric scientist and chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, as saying.

“Over the past 48-hours a wind reversal has taken place due to which the sea breeze is blowing at a high speed,” Beig said. “This phenomenon has somehow controlled the concentration of pollutants in the air leading to the overall readings appearing to be little lesser.”

However, he predicted that air quality may deteriorate on Monday due to the lingering effect of the Diwali firecrackers.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was recorded at 376 at 4 pm, which was in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Air Quality In Mumbai

This year, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated early in October due to the early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, among other factors. The country is currently experiencing the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which leads to deficient rainfall and slower wind speeds in India.