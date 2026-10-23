Greece Bans Social Media For Children Under 15, Law To Take Effect From January 2027 | File Pic

Greece’s parliament on Friday approved legislation banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, amid growing concerns about the impact of excessive online activity on minors’ health and safety.

The ban will come into effect on January 1, 2027, giving social media companies time to introduce age verification mechanisms and safeguards to protect users’ privacy.

Social Media Platforms Given Two-and-a-Half Months To Comply

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media companies would have two-and-a-half months to develop systems to verify users’ ages while ensuring the protection of their personal information.

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The legislation is aimed at restricting access to social media among younger children amid concerns about excessive screen time and its effects on their physical and mental well-being.

Greece Joins European Push For Age Verification

Greece is among seven European Union (EU) countries working with the European Commission to develop an age verification system for social media users.

The move comes as governments across the world consider stricter regulations to protect children from the potential risks associated with social media use.

Australia became the first country to pass legislation restricting social media access for minors in 2025.

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France also passed a similar law, but the country’s Constitutional Council struck it down in August 2026.

Government Aims To Curb ‘Endless Scrolling’ Among Children

The Greek government said the legislation was intended to support parents in limiting children’s exposure to social media and reducing the harmful effects of excessive online engagement.

Authorities expressed concern over “endless scrolling”, which they said deprives children of adequate sleep, affects their concentration and reduces the time they spend interacting with friends.

The government maintained that the new restrictions would help families address these concerns while encouraging healthier digital habits among children.