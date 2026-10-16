SC Seeks Centre's Reply On PIL For Social Media Age Restrictions And Child Safety Framework In India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies from the Centre and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on a PIL filed by an Indore-based school seeking a comprehensive and enforceable national framework to protect children from the alleged risks associated with social media platforms.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the plea filed by Emerald Heights International School and its director of academics, Siddharth Singh Girnar, and issued notices to the ministries of women and child development and law and justice, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The bench tagged the plea, filed by Vaibhav Choudhary, with a pending petition and listed it for hearing on December 7.

“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction declaring that the continuing failure of the respondents to provide effective protection to children against foreseeable risks of grooming, sexual exploitation, cyber-bullying, exposure to age-inappropriate and harmful content, behavioural profiling, compulsive-use design and other harms associated with commercial social media platforms is arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of Articles 14, 15(3), 21 and 21A of the Constitution,” the plea said.

It called for mandatory age verification, age-appropriate access, verifiable parental consent and stronger safeguards against cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content and excessive platform use.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to frame, notify and operationalise a dedicated, comprehensive and enforceable regulatory framework for the protection of children from harms arising from their access to and use of social media platforms.

“Issue a writ of mandamus directing the Centre to prohibit the use of social media platforms by children below such age as may be prescribed, and to regulate the use of such platforms by children above the said age, in such manner as may be found appropriate,” the plea said.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to “frame and enforce appropriate age-based restrictions on the creation, maintenance and use of accounts by children on designated social-media platforms”.

The petitioner school referred to instances of underage children operating social media accounts, being contacted by strangers, facing cyber-bullying and harassment, and experiencing sleep deprivation and reduced concentration following prolonged use of mobile phones.

The plea also cited concerns raised by parents over children's excessive screen time, anxiety about online popularity, body-image issues, social withdrawal and declining interest in studies and outdoor activities.

Schools and parents cannot tackle the problem independently because the risks are linked not only to the content available online but also to the design and operation of platforms that encourage prolonged engagement, it said.

Children are particularly vulnerable to grooming, sexual exploitation, blackmail, impersonation, circulation of private images and exposure to violent, sexually explicit or self-harm-related material, the plea said.

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