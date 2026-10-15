Navratri 2026: Bombay High Court Advocates Approach NCW Over Unauthorised Filming Of Women At Garba Events | Pinterest

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking measures to ensure women's safety, dignity and privacy during Garba and Dandiya events held during Navratri. The complaint was filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai, Prachi Pandey and Himanshu Mehrulia.

Advocate raises concerns over unauthorised filming

Speaking to reporters, advocate Ashish Rai said, “The complaint is that during Navratri, it has been observed on a large scale for quite a few years that certain anti-social elements and specific organisations target Hindu women by inappropriately clicking their photos and making videos of them to upload onto the internet in large quantities.”

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He further alleged that such photographs and videos were being used to generate financial gains online, calling it a serious offence.

“Keeping this in mind, whether or how effectively the police machinery is working on this remains a questionable matter,” Rai added.

Concerns over online harassment

The complaint comes amid concerns that women attending Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri could be filmed without their consent, with their photographs and videos subsequently circulated on social media, potentially exposing them to online trolling and harassment.

According to TV9 reports, the complaint urges state governments, police administrations and Garba and Dandiya organisers to introduce effective guidelines to address these concerns.

Security measures proposed for Navratri events

The proposed measures include adequate security arrangements at venues, the installation of CCTV cameras, the establishment of women's assistance centres, the deployment of female security personnel and prompt action on complaints.

Emphasis on women's safety and dignity

Rai also emphasised that Navratri is a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and the respect for women. He said ensuring women's safety and dignity was a collective responsibility.

He further conveyed that respecting women was equivalent to respecting society and that the celebration of Navratri was meaningful only when the safety and dignity of every woman were protected.

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