Are We Living for the Camera? How Social Media Is Changing The Way We Experience Life

Just one more!

The birthday cake is ready, but the candles are waiting because someone is still recording. At a concert, phones rise into the air, leaving people watching their favourite singer through a screen instead of looking at the stage.

Holidays are no different. You find a beautiful spot, take a picture, check it, take another and perhaps a few more. By the time you are satisfied, the sunset has almost disappeared. Sometimes, before we even enjoy something, we are already wondering how it will look online.

Life becomes content

Think about a simple outing with friends. The food arrives, but first comes the search for good lighting, the rearranging of plates and the familiar request for ‘just one more picture’. Someone wants a group photograph, while another is busy getting the perfect reel. It is harmless fun until the pictures begin taking up more time than the outing itself.

Social media has made almost everything shareable. Birthdays become reels, holidays turn into photo dumps, and ordinary afternoons become stories. Even experiences we once enjoyed privately now seem to come with the possibility of an audience. The question is not whether we should take photographs. It is whether we are sometimes more concerned with how a moment looks than how it feels.

Different generations, different frames

For Gen Z, documenting everyday life comes naturally. Fit check videos, café visits and spontaneous moments with friends can quickly become content. But does recording everything change the way these experiences stay with us?

“I think we’ve become so used to documenting our lives that we sometimes forget to experience the moment. Social media makes us think about how experiences will look online. While photos preserve memories, we may remember the pictures we posted more than how we actually felt. Finding a balance between capturing moments and being present is important,” shares Kartik Prabhu, a Gen Z student.

For Millennials, social media has evolved from occasional photographs to stories, reels and carefully curated glimpses of everyday life. Sharing experiences can be enjoyable, but the pressure to make ordinary moments look special is familiar, too.

“I think we have reached a point where we sometimes enjoy a moment and, at the same time, think about how we will post it. Even on holidays, there is this urge to get the perfect picture. I still love taking photographs, but I have realised that not every lovely moment needs to be shared online,” shares Mehek Shah, a Millennial marketing professional.

For someone in their 60s, photographs may bring back memories of family albums, wedding portraits and holidays captured on film. Pictures were fewer, and getting them developed meant waiting to see how they had turned out. Today, hundreds of photographs can be taken and shared before an outing is even over.

People have always posed for pictures, of course. What has changed is the speed at which we capture, edit and share them, often with people who were never part of the experience.

The like factor

Posting a photograph can be a lovely way to reconnect. A friend’s comment or a message from someone you have not spoken to in years can turn a simple upload into a meaningful exchange.

But the feeling changes when a picture we love receives little attention. We check the likes, compare our post with someone else’s or wonder whether a different photograph would have done better.

Not everyone posts for approval, and a low number of likes does not ruin everyone’s day. Still, social media makes it easy to judge a personal experience through numbers.

Be there, too

Offering a different perspective, Rudraang Malkar, known as Jr Rudo, an influencer, teppanyaki chef and entrepreneur, believes that some experiences are best enjoyed without the pressure of documenting them. “Some moments are meant to be felt, captured by the eyes and remembered by the soul, not necessarily posted for the world to see. Whether travelling, sharing a meal or witnessing something extraordinary, being present creates memories no screen can fully capture. Life is about creating memories worth living, not just posting. My philosophy is simple: Live the moment before you capture it. Experience it before you explain it. Sometimes, life’s greatest treasures are the moments you choose to keep private.”

None of this means we should stop taking pictures. A forgotten photograph in our camera roll can bring back a face, a conversation or a feeling we thought we had lost. Some memories deserve to be captured and shared.

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Perhaps the answer lies in knowing when to put the phone away. Watch the concert instead of recording every song. Eat while the food is hot. Enjoy the joke rather than asking your friend to repeat it because you missed filming it.

Years from now, we may not remember how many likes our holiday pictures received. We might remember the conversation that made everyone laugh, the song we sang together or the evening that went completely off plan.

Take pictures. Make the reels. Share what makes you happy. Just leave room for experiences that do not need an audience to matter. Because the best memories are not always the ones that look perfect on a screen. Sometimes, they are the ones we were too busy living to photograph.