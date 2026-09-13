Instagram Over Google? Why Reels Are Becoming The New Way To Search

The next restaurant you eat at might not be found on Google. It might be hiding between a GRWM video and a food blogger’s Reel.

That is the strange new reality of search. Across age groups, Instagram Reels have become an unofficial discovery engine for everything from cafés and skincare to fashion, food and holiday destinations. We search through hashtags, follow creators we trust and save videos for later sometimes letting a 30-second Reel decide where we eat, what we buy or where we travel.

Search, but scroll

A Reel can show you what a restaurant actually looks like, what is on the plate, how crowded it gets or whether the much-talked-about dessert is really worth ordering. A travel creator can walk you through a hotel room or a market street. A beauty creator can demonstrate how a product looks and feels instead of simply listing its features.

That makes the experience very different from reading a page of search results. A traditional search gives you information. A Reel gives you a preview. And increasingly, that preview is enough to make us curious.

Ankita Khatri, Small Business Owner, explains why this shift also matters to businesses, “Reels are now more of a discovery platform because they merge search with recommendations that are visual and real-time. Rather than going through different sites, people can get to see what the food looks like, the latest fashion trends, tourist attractions, and many other things by just using short and relatable videos. Recommendations are further personalized depending on the users interest, which makes discovery spontaneous. For small businesses, Reels provide a cost-effective way of promoting their products, building trust, showcasing their brand, and reaching out to possible clients other than existing ones.”

Feed learns

What makes the experience even more interesting is that Instagram is not starting from zero every time we search.

The platform pays attention to the content we interact with what we watch, like, save, share and sometimes even linger over. Search for cafés in a particular neighbourhood and similar food content may start appearing.

It can feel oddly convenient. You may have gone online looking for one answer and ended up with five suggestions you did not know you wanted.

Purva Appasaheb Shivsharan, Social Media Executive, says this is what makes it different from traditional search, “Reels are increasingly becoming a new-age discovery engine because their algorithm continuously learns from what users watch, like, share, save and engage with, and then serves increasingly relevant content. This personalised discovery, combined with creator recommendations and relatable visual storytelling, strongly influences what people notice, explore and eventually choose. Whether it is a restaurant, outfit, travel destination or lifestyle product, Reels can shape preferences even before a person actively searches for them. In India, this shift is evident as Reels is increasingly influencing product discovery, consideration and purchase decisions.”

This is where Reels begin to blur the line between search and recommendation. Instead of asking only, ‘What am I looking for?’ we are also being shown, ‘Here is something you might like.’

Seeing is believing

There is a simple reason this works: people like to see things for themselves. A photograph of a restaurant may tell you very little about the atmosphere. A Reel can show the music, the crowd, the lighting and the table where everyone seems to want to sit. A written review can tell you a dish is good; watching someone take the first bite gives the recommendation a completely different feel.

Hashtags add another layer. Search for a cuisine, product, neighbourhood or destination and you can move quickly from one experience to another. The person behind the camera also matters. When the creator feels relatable, the recommendation can seem less like advertising and more like a friend saying, ‘You should try this.’

Akshara Nair, a 40-year-old millennial, puts it simply, “People are looking for information and more importantly entertainment. Reels gives them the best of both! The currency of discovery be it food, tourist places or fashion choices is something everyone looks forward to. And when you discover something that makes you go ‘aha’ you definitely want to share it with your friends”

Of course, a Reel is not automatically an honest review simply because it looks personal. But the visual, first-person format has changed what people expect from recommendations.

Trends go viral

Reels do not just help us discover trends. They can help create them. A small café can suddenly become a must-visit spot after one video takes off. A particular outfit can appear across thousands of feeds.

The speed is remarkable. Something can move from ‘I have never heard of this’ to ‘Why is everyone talking about this?’ within days.

Festive seasons make this even more visible. Reels become a rolling catalogue of ideas on what to wear, how to decorate, which sweets to try, where to shop and where to eat after the celebrations. DIY ideas, from festive décor and outfit hacks to easy recipes, are also finding their way into people’s feeds, turning scrolling into a source of inspiration. Instead of waiting for someone to recommend a place, people can simply search and watch what others have already experienced.

Everyone is searching

The habit is also moving beyond one age group. Parents look up recipes. Travellers compare hotels. Food lovers search for hidden eateries. Shoppers look for styling ideas. Beauty enthusiasts watch product reviews. Someone planning a weekend can spend an hour exploring a destination without ever making a conventional Google search.

Founder of Zero Point Five Media, Social Media Influencer at The1PercentMBA and Consumer Behaviour Expert, Highlights the change goes deeper than simply discovering content, “We’re watching Instagram quietly turn into a discovery engine. For an entire generation, if it isn’t on Reels, it doesn’t exist. Brands that still treat it as an advertising channel are missing the point, it’s become how India decides where to eat, what to wear and where to travel. Reels work because decisions around food, fashion and travel are emotional, and a short video captures the vibe, the energy and the honesty that a written listing simply cannot.”

What used to be a conversation with a friend has, in many cases, become a conversation with an entire feed.

Algorithm has a say

There is, however, a catch. A personalised feed can make discovery easier, but it can also make it narrower. Two people searching for the same thing may not see the same results. One may be shown budget travel, another luxury resort. One sees street food, another fine dining.

So what feels like a universal trend may actually be a collection of highly personalised trends. The algorithm is not simply responding to our interests; it can also influence them. The more we see something, the more familiar it becomes. And familiarity can make it feel more desirable.

That is why the Reel has become more than a piece of entertainment. It can shape what catches our eye in the first place.

New first step

Google is not going anywhere. It remains the obvious choice for facts, directions, detailed information and questions that need more than a 30-second answer.

But discovery is changing. When the question is ‘Where should I eat?’ ‘What should I wear?’ ‘Which place should I visit?’ or simply ‘What is everyone talking about?’ many people are no longer starting with a traditional list of search results.

They are starting with a Reel. Perhaps that is the real shift. Search once meant finding an answer. Now, increasingly, it means finding an experience and watching someone else live it before deciding whether we want a piece of it ourselves.