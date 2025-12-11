Google To Re-Enter Smart Glasses Segment; AI-Powered Eyewear Expected To Launch in 2026 | YouTube/ Android

Google is reportedly set to re-enter the smart glasses segment once again, hoping that this time it takes off. The tech giant is looking to release a part of AI-enhanced smart glasses in 2026, marking a cautious return after the epic failure of its Google Glass project over a decade ago. Google's return has been attributed to the rapidly growingmarket for wearable AI technology, curently dominated by Meta.

The upcoming glasses, powered by Google's Gemini AI assistant, will integrate seamlessly with the Android XR platform, allowing users to access contextual information, navigation aids, and live translations without reaching for a smartphone. The devices will not carry the Pixel branding, opting instead for partnerships with eyewear brands to broaden appeal.

Google will learn from its past

Google's previous foray into smart glasses, the Google Glass launched in 2013, promised a futuristic overlay of digital information but faltered due to privacy concerns, clunky design, and limited practical utility. The device was quietly shelved in 2015 after attracting ridicule – dubbed "Glassholes" for wearers perceived as intrusive – and failing to gain mainstream traction.

This time, Google appears to have learned from those missteps. The new glasses are reported to prioritise sleek aesthetics and user privacy, featuring visible indicators for recording to address past criticisms. They also promise cross-platform compatibility, with core features like Gemini assistance, Google Maps, and YouTube Music working on iOS devices.

Google eyewear to come in two models

The product lineup will offer two distinct options to cater to varying user needs. The first is a lightweight, screen-free model equipped with speakers, microphones, and cameras, designed for hands-free AI interactions such as querying Gemini for directions or reminders. This audio-only variant aims to compete directly with Meta's popular Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have eschewed displays in favour of subtle, everyday wear.

The second iteration introduces a built-in heads-up display within the lenses, enabling private overlays for real-time navigation, language translation, and contextual data. Demonstrations of prototype technology, including Project Aura – a wired XR glasses collaboration with Xreal – have showcased a 70-degree field of view, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and an external battery pack for extended use. Early tests highlighted features like floating virtual workspaces and "Circle to Search" integration with Gemini.

Google has accelerated development by releasing the third Developer Preview of the Android XR SDK this month, inviting app creators to build compatible experiences. Initial partners include Uber for enhanced navigation and travel service GetYourGuide, signalling ambitions for practical, real-world applications. This will likely compete with Meta Ray-Ban's latest release that offers a neural band for gesture based handling.

Google will face stiff competition

The announcement arrives against a backdrop of intense competition in the AI wearables space. The broader AI glasses market has surged by over 250 percent in the first half of 2025, buoyed by Meta's momentum and offerings from niche players. Apple is rumoured to be preparing its own entry for 2026 or 2027, potentially intensifying the fray.