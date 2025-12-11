ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

X/ @MaxQuillren |

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wrapped 2025, a feature that delivers users a bespoke summary of their interactions with the AI chatbot over the past year, mirroring the popularity of Spotify Wrapped. The tool analyses conversation histories to highlight usage patterns, top topics, and quirky insights. The new feature has quickly gained traction on social media as users share colourful, shareable recaps of their digital habits.

The initiative arrives amid the festive 'Wrapped season', transforming mundane chat logs into engaging, reflective narratives. As one enthusiast noted on social media, "ChatGPT Wrapped is actually a lot of fun and you can actually create your own ChatGPT Wrapped in seconds."

What is ChatGPT Wrapped 2025?

At its core, ChatGPT Wrapped is a year-end digest that scours a user's past 12 months of chats to produce a Spotify-style breakdown. It spotlights the most frequent prompt categories – such as work dilemmas, study aids, creative brainstorming, or even gadget recommendations – alongside metrics like total sessions and favoured features.

Standout elements include a personalised '2025 ChatGPT Anthem', a song suggestion echoing the user's interaction vibe, and a pithy 'You in One Line' descriptor that encapsulates their AI rapport.

How to generate your own ChatGPT Wrapped 2025: Step-by-step guide

Creating your personalised recap takes mere moments, provided your ChatGPT Memory is active (a default setting for most accounts). Here's how to get started:

1. Open the ChatGPT app on your device or visit the website via a browser. Ensure you're signed into the account with your full chat history – and toggle on the Memory feature under Personalisation settings if it's off.

2. In the chat interface, type or paste this exact prompt - “Make me a ChatGPT Wrapped summary like a Spotify Wrapped showing my usage this year.” For tweaks, add specifics like 'focus on my work chats' to tailor the output.

3. Hit Enter. ChatGPT will scan your interactions in seconds, compiling a vibrant summary complete with categories, stats, and the signature anthem.

4. Review the results – they might surprise with forgotten gems. Follow up with prompts like 'Turn this into a social media graphic' for polished shares, or request expansions on any section.

If your history is sparse or Memory is disabled, the AI can whip up a fictional version for fun, though it won't match the authenticity of real data.