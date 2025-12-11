 'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

The Cellular Operators Association of India clarified that the new SIM-binding rule for communication apps aims to enhance security by preventing fraud and misuse, especially from abroad. It won’t inconvenience users, including international travelers, as apps will work with Wi-Fi or foreign SIMs. COAI emphasized that SIM-binding protects privacy and aligns with global digital security practices.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India | IANS

New Delhi: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday clarified misconceptions that are being spread post the Union government introducing the requirement of SIM binding for using communication services through applications, saying the development would only safeguard citizen interest.

The Industry body said that the narrative that SIM-binding will inconvenience users, particularly overseas travellers, is not borne by facts.

"SIM-binding is already a standard feature in widely used digital authentication systems such as UPI and payment applications, where the SIM only needs to be present and active in the device and does not require active mobile data," the COAI noted.

Read Also
Can India Compete With China & US In The Global AI Race?
article-image

The same model can be seamlessly applied to app-based communication, with no disruption to users abroad who can continue using their services through Wi-Fi or a foreign SIM while keeping their Indian SIM in a secondary slot, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Atal Innovation Mission Under NITI Aayog Partners With HUL To Push Start-Up Acceleration Program, Speeding Up India’s Shift Towards Circular Economy
Atal Innovation Mission Under NITI Aayog Partners With HUL To Push Start-Up Acceleration Program, Speeding Up India’s Shift Towards Circular Economy
Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data Shows
Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data Shows
'Mindset Shaped By Appeasement Politics...': AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Hits Out At TN CM Stalin On Tirupati Laddoo-Ghee Case
'Mindset Shaped By Appeasement Politics...': AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Hits Out At TN CM Stalin On Tirupati Laddoo-Ghee Case
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete

Clarifying upon concerns that SIM-binding may inconvenience international travellers, particularly those using single-SIM devices, the COAI stated that this is a deliberate and essential security safeguard, to prevent misuse from outside (and within) India and to stop untraceable frauds and scams while restricting international subterfuges intended to defraud Indian subscribers or cause security harm to the country.

"This ensures that our communication channels are not exploited freely from outside India by fraudsters or non-state actors, who pose a grave threat to national security and citizen safety," the telecom industry body highlighted," it said.

Read Also
TRAI Proposes New Framework For Microwave Spectrum Assignment To Boost Telecom Backhaul
article-image

Moreover, the subscriber will not be denied communication app facilities, as the prevailing rules of that country in this respect will apply, but the Indian recipient will have their communication app bound to the Indian SIM, thus enhancing the security of the individual and the nation.

The association further said that the requirement for time-bound reauthentication, such as a six-hour logout cycle, aligns with best practices for identity-sensitive digital services like Fintech.

High-value systems — including banking portals, DigiLocker, Aadhaar and VPNs — enforce far stricter session expiry norms. SIM-binding is a layered defence, strengthening one of the most common and easily exploited vulnerabilities in digital communication.

Read Also
Elon Musk Reaffirms Starlink’s Commitment To India As Company Officials Meet Union Minister...
article-image

The COAI termed privacy concerns similarly misplaced. SIM-binding does not require any expanded data collection by app-based communication services and does not create new metadata categories, according to it.

"SIM-binding does not disrupt enterprise messaging, CRM systems, APIs or business workflows. It operates purely at the user account level, ensuring that each account is tied to a verified SIM," the industry body said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content