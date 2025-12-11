 TRAI Proposes New Framework For Microwave Spectrum Assignment To Boost Telecom Backhaul
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTRAI Proposes New Framework For Microwave Spectrum Assignment To Boost Telecom Backhaul

TRAI Proposes New Framework For Microwave Spectrum Assignment To Boost Telecom Backhaul

TRAI released new recommendations for assigning microwave spectrum in key frequency bands to improve telecom backhaul services in India. The proposal introduces block-based assignments for mobile operators and point-to-point link assignments for others, aiming to enhance spectrum efficiency, affordability, and accessibility for diverse users including government and enterprises.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
TRAI Proposes New Framework For Microwave Spectrum Assignment To Boost Telecom Backhaul | IANS

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a new set of recommendations on how microwave spectrum should be assigned for telecom backhaul services.

Details

These recommendations cover several important frequency bands, including the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz and 21 GHz bands, as well as the E-band and V-band.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked TRAI in September 2024 to propose a clear policy framework for assigning spectrum in these bands, especially for backhaul and fixed point-to-point links.

FPJ Shorts
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted
Delhi Police Seize ₹3.5 Crore In Demonetised Notes, Arrest Four In Fake Exchange Racket; Illegal Castrol Unit Busted

TRAI began the consultation process in May 2025 and sought industry inputs from telecom operators, government bodies, and other stakeholders.

Read Also
Can India Compete With China & US In The Global AI Race?
article-image

A total of 24 organisations submitted comments and eight provided counter comments.

An online open house discussion was organised in August 2025 to further deliberate on the proposals.

Taking all feedback into account, TRAI has now finalised its recommendations.

Backhaul links -- essential for connecting mobile towers to core networks -- remain a crucial part of India’s telecom infrastructure.

Currently, around 54 per cent of mobile towers depend on microwave backhaul. The new recommendations aim to create a more efficient, affordable and user-friendly system for assigning microwave spectrum.

Read Also
TCS Makes Its Biggest Bet Yet: Acquires Coastal Cloud In $700 Million Deal
article-image

TRAI noted that the current backhaul spectrum was mostly being assigned to mobile operators on a provisional basis, and the charging system included escalating fees that made additional carriers expensive.

Other authorised entities, such as enterprise users or government agencies, found it difficult to access backhaul spectrum under the existing rules.

TRAI has therefore proposed a flexible and inclusive assignment framework to improve utilisation and meet the needs of various users.

One of the major changes proposed is the introduction of block-based spectrum assignment for wireless access service providers.

Read Also
India's Startup Ecosystem Booms With Over 2 Lakh Startups, 21 Lakh Jobs Created
article-image

This means telecom operators will receive spectrum for an entire licensed service area, giving them the freedom to design and optimise large backhaul networks.

For other service providers, TRAI has recommended point-to-point link-based assignment, which will help avoid wastage and allow different entities to reuse the same spectrum efficiently.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content