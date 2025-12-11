 TCS Makes Its Biggest Bet Yet: Acquires Coastal Cloud In $700 Million Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTCS Makes Its Biggest Bet Yet: Acquires Coastal Cloud In $700 Million Deal

TCS Makes Its Biggest Bet Yet: Acquires Coastal Cloud In $700 Million Deal

The deal positions TCS among the top five global Salesforce advisory and consulting firms, bolstering its capabilities in AI-driven transformations and multi-cloud solutions. Coastal Cloud, established in 2012 and a Salesforce Summit partner, employs over 400 specialists holding more than 3,000 certifications.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)has announced the acquisition of Coastal Cloud, a prominent US-based Salesforce consulting firm, for an all-cash sum of $700 million (£550 million), marking its biggest purchase since going public.

The deal positions TCS among the top five global Salesforce advisory and consulting firms, bolstering its capabilities in AI-driven transformations and multi-cloud solutions. Coastal Cloud, established in 2012 and a Salesforce Summit partner, employs over 400 specialists holding more than 3,000 certifications. The firm focuses on enterprise-scale projects in sales, service, marketing, revenue management, and data cloud technologies, serving clients across various industries, including mid-market segments.

This acquisition follows TCS's purchase of ListEngage, another Summit partner specialising in Agentforce, marketing, and commerce cloud expertise, in October this year. Together, the moves enhance TCS's advisory services, geographic reach, and talent pool, enabling it to offer full-stack custom solutions worldwide. The transaction remains subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Read Also
TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...
article-image

Aarthi Subramanian, TCS's chief operating officer, described the move as a 'pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda'. She added that it supports TCS's ambition to become the world's largest AI-led technology services organisation, welcoming Coastal Cloud's team under the leadership of CEO Eric Berridge and Altaf Shaikh from ListEngage.

FPJ Shorts
'Mindset Shaped By Appeasement Politics...': AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Hits Out At TN CM Stalin On Tirupati Laddoo-Ghee Case
'Mindset Shaped By Appeasement Politics...': AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Hits Out At TN CM Stalin On Tirupati Laddoo-Ghee Case
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects Fantastic Amount On Wednesday, Set To Enter ₹ 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects Fantastic Amount On Wednesday, Set To Enter ₹ 200 Crore Club
Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer
Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer

Berridge, a seasoned Salesforce executive, echoed the enthusiasm, stating, "Joining TCS enables us to serve our customers' evolving needs with even greater depth, speed, and scale." He highlighted the synergy between Coastal Cloud's expertise and TCS's global infrastructure in addressing complex digital needs.

Read Also
Top Companies Add Massive Value In A Weak Market, TCS & Infosys Lead The Weekly Surge
article-image

Vikram Karakoti, global head of enterprise solutions at TCS, noted that the acquisitions "expand our geographic presence, deepen our sector capabilities, and significantly strengthen our talent pool", reaffirming commitment to existing clients amid a fast-changing tech landscape.

The deal underscores TCS's aggressive expansion in cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering, particularly in the United States, its largest market, where the company has operated for over 50 years.

TCS layoffs in India

However, the announcement comes against a backdrop of workforce reductions at TCS in India, its home base. Reports indicate the firm has sacked more than 12,000 employees this year, primarily mid- and senior-level staff, as part of a restructuring to align skills with emerging technologies like AI. Officials have attributed the cuts to skill mismatches rather than automation, though unions have raised concerns over the scale and process with which the layoffs have been conducted. TCS maintains that affected employees received notice periods and severance entitlements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

ChatGPT Wrapped 2025 Rolled Out: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Generate Your Own

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

'SIM-Binding Requirement To Safeguard Indian Users,' Says Cellular Operators Association Of India

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content

TRAI-RBI Pilot To Help Select Customers Review & Revoke Consents For Promotional Content