 Indian Govt's FutureSkills PRIME Programme Benefits 15.78 Lakh Learners With 500+ Tech Courses
Over 15.78 lakh candidates have benefited from the FutureSkills PRIME program, aimed at upskilling individuals in emerging technologies. Backed by NASSCOM, it offers 500+ courses and targets women and learners from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The government also established AI Centres of Excellence to boost innovation and aims to make India a global software hub.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Over 15.78 lakh candidates have benefitted from the FutureSkills PRIME programme aimed at upskilling individuals in new and emerging technologies, the government said on Wednesday.

About The Program

The program implemented with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) aims to build capacity to meet demand in India’s growing technology sector, an official statement said.

The program focuses on skilling, reskilling and upskilling individuals in new and emerging technologies and provides premium learning content for flexible study.

The online platform of the program offers over 500 courses and more than 2,000 digital fluency pathways, the ministry said.

As of the end of November, about 41 per cent of learners were women, and 85 per cent came from tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities.

The government has also established Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence led by IISc Bangalore, IIT Kanpur and IIT Ropar to address the use of AI in areas of healthcare, sustainable cities and agriculture.

Some examples include clean‑air monitoring in Delhi, AI‑based traffic and flood prediction for Surat, a pilot Digital Nagar Palika platform in Kanpur, AI tools for detection of chronic diseases and agricultural deployments such as Automatic Weather Stations, AgriLLM and pest and crop‑identification tools.

The government said it aims to develop India as a global hub for software products, boosting the domestic demand and exports of software products. Export revenue from the IT sector is estimated at $224.4 billion in FY25, up from $199.5 billion in FY24. The total revenue from the sector is estimated at $282.6 billion in FY25, up from $254 billion a year earlier.

India’s new labour codes are expected to transform the Information Technology sector's working culture by strengthening both employer capabilities and employee welfare.

For the IT sector, these reforms provide clarity on wages, fixed-term employment, work-from-home arrangements, and workplace safety standards. For IT companies operating across multiple states or campuses, the new codes reduce compliance duplication, administrative costs, and bureaucratic delays.

