Google Launches Pixel 11 Series In India As Country Emerges As Key Manufacturing Hub Amid China Production Shift | Evan Blass

New Delhi: As reports claim that US-based technology giant Google plans to shift the production of Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds in China from next year, India has emerged as one of the most friendly destinations for the company amid the local manufacturing push, according to analysts, as the tech giant launches Pixel 11 portfolio in the country.

Google manufactures select Pixel smartphone models in India and production began in August 2024, starting with the Pixel 8, and Google has since expanded its local manufacturing operations.

The tech giant has partnered with suppliers like Foxconn to build newer generations of Pixel devices, according to analysts.

Mitul Shah, Managing Director, Devices and Services, Google India, says that our goal has always been to solve the hardest problems for our customers so they can stay in the moment, and “we remain focused on solving real daily friction for Indian consumers”.

“Our Pixel 11 portfolio embodies this vision, bringing together purpose-built hardware, Google's latest AI innovations and long-term value in a way that's designed specifically around people's everyday needs,” he said during the launch of new devices in the country.

We're excited to bring these experiences to more people across India through expanded financing options, a growing service footprint and our continued investment in the Pixel ecosystem, Shah mentioned.

The 11th generation of Pixel phones bring refined hardware that’s built to last, upgraded cameras, and more proactive Gemini support — powered by the new Google Tensor G6 chip.

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The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are powered by the latest Gemini Nano model.

The new Titan M3 security chip and custom Tensor G6 processor seamlessly integrate to form Pixel’s most robust, proactive defence system yet, according to the company.

Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are now available, starting at Rs 89,999, Rs 1,19,999, Rs 1,34,999, and Rs 1,86,999, respectively. Pixel Watch 5 is available, starting at Rs 42,900 (41mm) and Rs 45,900 (45mm).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)