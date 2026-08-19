OpenAI Launches ChatGPT For Teens With Stronger AI Safeguards, Study Tools And Parental Controls |

New Delhi: OpenAI on Tuesday introduced ChatGPT for Teens, a new experience designed specifically for users aged 13 to 17, combining learning tools with stronger built-in safety protections. The company said the new experience aims to help teenagers learn, think critically, deepen their understanding and use artificial intelligence more responsibly.

Teen users are automatically placed into the teen experience if they are identified as being under 18 or state that they are between 13 and 17. The experience comes with enhanced safeguards by default in areas such as self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities, and sexually explicit or graphic content.

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The new experience also brings several learning-focused features into ChatGPT. Its Study Mode uses guiding questions and step-by-step assistance to encourage teenagers to work through problems and understand concepts instead of simply receiving direct answers.

OpenAI has also introduced Responsible Homework Reminders, which are designed to steer students away from requests for shortcuts and towards collaborative problem-solving. Quizzes and Learning Visualizations provide additional ways for teenagers to practise concepts and strengthen their understanding.

The Study Hours feature allows teenagers or their parents to designate specific periods when Study Mode will be enabled by default. OpenAI has also added more frequent reminders encouraging teenagers to take breaks during extended periods of use.

Parents who link their accounts with a teen's ChatGPT account can use Parental Controls to manage selected settings and establish Quiet Hours. In limited high-risk situations, parents may also receive safety notifications.

OpenAI said the new features are intended to give parents greater control over how teenagers use ChatGPT while allowing young users to access the service for learning and other age-appropriate activities.

Alongside ChatGPT for Teens, OpenAI has launched the "Parents' Guide to Learning with ChatGPT". The resource is designed to help parents understand the teen experience, configure parental controls, support learning and encourage healthy AI habits at home.

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