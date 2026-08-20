Google Offers One-Year Gemini & AI Study Hub Plans To College Students For Free: Here's How To Avail |

Google has announced a back-to-school offer giving eligible college students access to its premium AI subscription plans free for up to one year, alongside a new study-focused hub inside Gemini. The company is offering eligible college students one year of Google AI Pro for free, unlocking four times higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Gemini Spark, and Gemini integration in apps such as Gmail and Google Docs.

What do the plans include?

The Google AI Pro plan also includes 5TB of storage space. Google has additionally bundled in access to Google Health Premium as part of the US-only offer. Students outside the United States can instead claim a free year of Google AI Plus, which comes with Gemini Omni, four times higher Gemini usage limits, and 400GB of storage. Google has not detailed why the international tier differs from the US plan.

Students can also opt for a Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium bundle priced at $8.99 a month in the US, a 70 percent discount on the regular price, with the bundle available for up to four years. The India offer is priced differently and includes access to Gemini's 2.5 Pro model, Veo, NotebookLM with higher limits, 2TB of storage, and 1,000 monthly AI credits, according to details shared for the region.

New study hub and tools

Google has added a student hub inside Gemini featuring study notebooks, diagnostic quizzes, and personalised study plans. Students can upload lecture notes and course material, and Gemini builds a study plan around them, while a diagnostic quiz helps identify weak topics before serving shorter lessons and quizzes. A Gemini Notebook feature is also available in AI Mode in Search, with dedicated notebooks for each project or class, rolling out to over 180 countries in the coming days. Google Search can further generate custom tools, simulations, and practice quizzes for exams including the ACT, AP, GRE, JEE, LSAT, MCAT, NEET, and SAT.

How to avail the offer

Students can sign up for the free AI plan on Google's website through December 31. After the free period ends, Google will begin charging $19.99 per month for AI Pro unless the plan is cancelled, and $4.99 per month, or the local currency equivalent, for AI Plus. To be eligible, students must be 18 years or older, hold a personal Google Account, and verify their student status using a valid school email address when prompted. Verification is carried out through SheerID, and a valid payment method must be provided at sign-up.