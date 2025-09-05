 Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 5, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More
These 12-character alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and single-use, so players must act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, has rolled out new new redeem codes for September 5, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and vouchers. These 12-character alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and single-use, so players must act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Redeem Codes for September 5, 2025

FFAB-23RT-GHJ7

FFCD-56YU-IK89

FFEF-98PO-LK67

FFGH-12VC-XZ34

FFJK-56BN-MK89

FFLO-78UI-JHGF

FFVB-45ED-CXSW

FFRT-56YH-NBGV

FFCX-34ER-TYUI

FFPL-09OI-UY76

FFZX-23ED-CVFR

FFTG-45BN-HGTY

FFHY-67UJ-MKLO

FFQW-12AZ-XSW2

FFVE-34RF-BGT5

How to Redeem these Garena Free Fire Max codes

To claim these rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK).

3. Copy and paste a redeem code into the provided text box.

4. Click Confirm and, if prompted, verify in the dialogue box by clicking OK.

5. Check your in-game mailbox within 24 hours to collect your rewards. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account wallet.

Things to watch out for:

These codes are valid for a limited time, typically 12–24 hours, and are restricted to the first 500 users or a set redemption limit.

They are also region-specific, so ensure the code matches your server. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, so link your account to a supported platform. With rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate and Fire Head Hunting Parachute up for grabs, redeeming promptly is crucial to enhance your gameplay without spending a dime.

