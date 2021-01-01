From 5G to fintech, here are the top five tech trends that will dominate 2021

2021 is way different from any other year. We say this because the year gone by had witnessed one of the worst phases in the history of human civilisation. People died, economy was hit, massive job loss followed. But there’s one silver lining visible at the end of this dark tunnel – a tremendous technology adaptation.

While people in the metro working at corporates were well tuned to digital way of life, the people in smaller towns and cities weren’t. And Covid-19 pandemic has made that possible. With schools and clinics shut for months, shops shut for weeks, people now understand online classes, telemedicine quite easily.

The new year will be high on tech. Not just because phone makers will keep bringing new phones, but there is a quantum change expected in terms of technology with AI and machine learning taking the lead.

The 5G leap