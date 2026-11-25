FPJ Exclusive: How Indian AI Startup Zelmier Is Cutting Government Tender Preparation Time From Hours To Under 10 Minutes |

Navigating India's government procurement ecosystem can be a time-consuming and complex exercise, particularly for small businesses with limited resources. AI startup Zelmier aims to change that with an intelligent platform designed to help businesses discover, evaluate and bid for government contracts, reducing tender discovery and bid preparation time from hours to under 10 minutes.

In an exclusive interview with Tasneem Kanchwala, Tech Editor at The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Pranjal Srivastava, founder of Zelmier, discusses the inspiration behind the startup, its AI-powered capabilities, opportunities for MSMEs, data security, business model and the future of artificial intelligence in government procurement.

FPJ: What inspired Zelmier? What gaps did you identify in India's government procurement ecosystem that prompted you to build an AI-powered tender discovery and bidding platform?

Pranjal: Zelmier came out of my own experience. I ran an IT services firm before this, and we decided to bid for government tenders. The first thing we learned was how much time it takes just to find out whether you are even eligible. There are dozens of listing platforms to keep track of, some of them in regional languages, and a single set of bid documents can run to 100 or 150 pages. Finalising the scope of work took hours per tender, and we ended up hiring someone to do that.

Then came everything around it. Clarifications sometimes meant travelling to the location, so there was planning and airfare involved, and the deadlines were usually too close to allow for it. The paperwork was the other half: we collected the same documents and certifications again for every tender, whether or not we had submitted them before.

Eventually we stopped bidding. The work was not beyond us, but the cost of finding out was too high. I have since seen that this is true for a lot of business owners. Tendering needs the decision-maker's attention, and the decision-maker already has a business to run.

Zelmier uses AI to bring all of that information to the surface. It tracks the platforms, reads the documents, and tells a business whether it meets the eligibility criteria and the financial requirements of a tender. It also sets out the risks and warnings the owner should know about before applying, and it keeps the business's documents ready so the work is not repeated for every bid.

FPJ: How does the AI technology work? Zelmier aggregates tenders from over 250 government portals. How does its AI identify relevant opportunities, analyse complex tender documents and match them with individual business profiles?

Pranjal: It starts with onboarding, which is deliberately simple. All a business needs is its website. Our AI reads the site, picks up what the company makes and does, the sectors it serves and where it operates, and builds the business profile from it. The owner checks it, and then the magic happens.

The first thing a business gets is an AI search agent, and the simplest way to describe it is as a tender executive who never stops working.

Think about how a person would do this job. They would take the things your business sells, think of the different ways a government department might describe them, search the portals for each one, open every result, read it, and throw away the ones that only look relevant. Then they would bring you a shortlist with a note on why each one is worth your time. The search agent does exactly that.

It starts from your own products and services, and it picks the ones with the most tender activity behind them. It widens each term into the phrases buyers use, searches our tender database and the live government portals for every one of them, and then reads each result against your business. Anything that does not fit is dropped. What remains reaches you as a lead with a relevance score and the reason it was chosen, and one click opens the full tender with its documents and analysis.

Every new business gets one agent set up automatically from its profile during onboarding, so the first results appear within minutes of signing up. After that, a business can create its own agents for a specific product, a state or a portal, and schedule them to run every day. When an agent finds something new, the owner is notified, so the search carries on without anyone logging in to check.

Behind that, Zelmier tracks 82 government platforms today, including GeM, the Central Public Procurement Portal and state and PSU portals, and we are constantly adding more. Each platform is checked regularly. The AI reads every tender's documents and pulls out what a bidder needs to know: what is being bought, the eligibility criteria, the earnest money deposit, key dates and the location.

We then match tenders to businesses by meaning, not by keywords, so a company that makes "industrial pumps" is shown a tender for "dewatering equipment" even though the words differ. Every match carries a score and the reasons behind it.

For any tender that looks promising, the business can run a deep analysis and get a structured report on eligibility, financial requirements, risks and what the bid will need. If a deadline is extended or a corrigendum is issued, the businesses following that tender are told.

FPJ: From hours to 14 minutes: Zelmier claims to reduce the process of tender discovery and bid preparation to under 14 minutes. How did you arrive at this figure, and what stages of the bidding process still require human intervention?

Pranjal: Fourteen minutes was the median we measured with our alpha users, from finding a tender to having the bid ready. That number has since come down sharply. The median today is roughly eight to nine minutes, and the fastest application made through the platform took three to four.

Most of that time used to go into documents. Many tenders ask for the same standard set, so we built a document vault. A business uploads a certificate once, and the next time a tender asks for it, the platform pulls it from the vault automatically. The vault grows with each bid, so every application is faster than the last.

Three things still need a person. The first is pricing: what a business quotes depends on its own costs and strategy, and that decision stays with the owner. The second is missing documents: if a tender needs a certification the business does not hold, we flag it early, but the business still has to obtain it and upload it. The third is the actual portal submission, where our platform gives them the exact steps to take to submit the bid created on the source platform. To solve that, we are about to roll out our flagship AI Automated Browser, which opens a controlled browser, opens the source portal where the tender's bid has to be submitted, then fills in all the details and schedules required, making it a completely automated and holistic application process. This will greatly help mid-size and large companies which file hundreds of tenders in saving time and resources, and let our platform supercharge the entire submission process

FPJ: Empowering MSMEs: Small businesses often lack the resources and expertise required to participate in government tenders. How can Zelmier level the playing field for MSMEs and first-time bidders competing against established companies?

Pranjal: Large companies have tender departments. A small business has an owner with an hour to spare in the evening. Zelmier is built to give that owner what the department provides.

Discovery is free: any business can sign up at www.zelmier.com, describe what it does and see the tenders that fit, with a daily email of new matches. An AI search agent keeps looking on the business's behalf, so nobody has to check dozens of portals by hand.

Understanding the tender is the next barrier. Our analysis states in plain language whether the business is eligible, what the deposit is and what documents are needed, so an owner can decide in minutes whether a tender is worth pursuing.

Then comes the paperwork. The document vault stores certificates once and reminds the owner before they expire. The bid workspace uses AI to list what each tender requires, fill in what the vault already holds, and draft the standard declarations and annexures from the business's details for the owner to review. Where a tender demands past experience, it checks the business's projects against the rule and shows any shortfall while there is still time to act.

For businesses that want more help, we are setting up a managed service that handles tendering for them.

FPJ: AI accuracy and accountability: Government tenders involve complex eligibility criteria, financial requirements and legal documentation. How does Zelmier prevent AI hallucinations, inaccurate interpretations and errors that could lead to bid rejection or financial losses?

Pranjal: We treat this as the most serious risk in the product, and we handle it in the design, not with a disclaimer.

The AI is restricted to what the tender states. When a tender does not say something, the system is built to answer that the information is insufficient instead of filling the gap. A tender that does not say what it is for is never matched to anyone, and the same applies to a business profile that does not say what the business does.

Extraction is checked twice: one pass reads the documents and a separate pass verifies the result against them. For dates and deadlines, the government portal's own listing remains the authority, and the AI's reading only fills a field the portal left empty.

The source is always one click away. The original documents sit next to the analysis, and every tender links back to its official listing, so a bidder can confirm anything before relying on it.

Finally, a person approves everything that leaves the platform. Documents the AI drafts must be read, edited if needed and accepted by the owner before they enter a bid. AI reduces the reading and the repetition, and the bidder still signs off on the bid.

FPJ: Data privacy and security: Businesses may share sensitive financial information and commercial documents while preparing bids. What safeguards has Zelmier implemented to protect confidential information, and is customer data used to train AI models?

Pranjal: A business's documents are encrypted with AES-256, using a separate key for each business, and kept in private storage. They are decrypted only when that business uses them.

Tenders a business uploads privately are visible only to that business. Our own administrators cannot see them.

The AI features on a business's documents work only with the owner's consent. Until the owner agrees, nothing in the vault is read by AI, and consent can be withdrawn at any time with immediate effect.

Customer data is not used to train AI models. We do not train models on it ourselves, and the AI providers we use process it under commercial terms that do not permit training on it.

FPJ: Business model and market traction: As a bootstrapped AI startup, how does Zelmier plan to generate revenue? How many businesses currently use the platform, and have you recorded any measurable improvements in bidding success rates?

Pranjal: Our revenue comes from subscriptions and usage. There is a free plan so that any business can see its matching tenders. The Pro plan costs Rs. 799 a month or Rs. 4,999 a year, and the Business plan costs Rs. 24,000 a year. Heavier AI work, such as deep analysis of a tender, runs on credits that can be bought as needed, so a small business pays only for what it uses.

We have 144 businesses on the platform today. It is early, so I would rather give honest numbers than big ones: about 30 percent of our users have gone all the way to the bid stage, meaning they collected their documents and submitted a bid, and four businesses have won a tender after bidding through Zelmier.

That 30 percent tells us where the work is. Our first priority is a simpler onboarding, so that someone who has never applied for a tender can get through the process as easily as someone who has done it for years.

FPJ: Future of AI in government procurement: Do you envision AI eventually automating the entire government tendering process? What is Zelmier's expansion roadmap over the next three to five years, and are you exploring international procurement markets?

Pranjal: I do not think AI will automate the whole process. There are too many moving parts, and the important ones sit inside the business and inside the government buyer. Pricing, internal decisions and the conversations between a bidder and a department have to be handled by people.

What AI can remove is the repetitive work around those decisions. Since all information, timelines and specifics are laid out in a much easier manner, our AI is making it easier to understand.

We are also investing in the making the proposals at ease. A business records its past projects, key personnel and plant and machinery once, and can upload a completion certificate or a CV and let AI fill in the details. For each bid the platform then checks those projects against the tender's similar-works criteria and builds the qualification schedules for the bid package.

International procurement is not in our plans right now. The next step is private tendering: RFPs and RFQs from companies, where the same problems exist. Repurposing our proposal features for this will be a game changer for private players

FPJ: Since how long have you started the business? What has the initial response been like?

Pranjal: We incorporated on 30 July this year and released to a small group of alpha users almost immediately, 14 or 15 businesses who used the product while we built it. We opened the platform to everyone within the past month, and we have gone from those alpha users to 144 businesses since. The response has been overwhelming.

What we did not expect was businesses asking us to take over their tendering entirely. We are setting up a team for that: a managed service where we run the tendering work on the business's behalf, from finding tenders to preparing bids. For many owners that is the most complete form of help we can offer.