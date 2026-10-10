Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves AI Mission To Support 100 Startups And Train 5 Lakh Youth

Uttar Pradesh will establish an AI mission to expand artificial intelligence research, skills training and entrepreneurship, with innovation centres planned across all 75 districts | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, approval was granted for the establishment, implementation and operation of the Uttar Pradesh AI Mission (UP-AIM) to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of Artificial Intelligence and promote the safe, effective and responsible use of AI in governance and citizen services.

Mission To Boost AI Innovation

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics Department, said that through UP-AIM, which will operate in mission mode, the state will strengthen AI-based innovation, research, skill development, startups and entrepreneurship, high-capacity computing, and AI-based digital public infrastructure.

Under the mission, an integrated UP AI Stack will be developed, comprising an AI-ready data ecosystem, AI operating framework, departmental AI applications, a secure data exchange platform and GPU-based AI computing facilities.

Under the mission, more than 100 AI use cases will be developed or implemented, while 25 to 30 use cases will be scaled up on a large scale. The targets include providing financial and non-financial support to at least 100 AI startups, developing the skills of five lakh AI-fluent youth and preparing 50,000 Forward Deployed AI Professionals.

Seven Pillars Of UP-AIM

UP-AIM will be implemented through seven key pillars. These include the UP AI Stack and Data Exchange, AI Talent and Future Skills, AI Research and Centers of Excellence, AI Startups and MSMEs, AI Compute and Digital Infrastructure, AI Trust and Assurance, and District AI Enablement.

Under the mission, the state will develop these centres in all 75 districts. These centres will promote AI-based innovation, training, employment, startups and entrepreneurship to address local problems. Research and innovation will be encouraged through AI Centers of Excellence, research projects, innovation challenges and hackathons.

Focus On Safe And Responsible AI

The government will also develop an AI Trust and Assurance Framework to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI. It will place special emphasis on security, privacy, risk assessment, pre-deployment assessment and human oversight for high-impact government AI solutions.

Mission Governance And Implementation

UP-AIM will be established as an independent society under the IT and Electronics Department. An Apex Body, Governing Body and Executive Committee will be constituted to operate it. A CEO will lead the mission. A Master System Integrator (MSI) will be selected for the development and operation of the UP AI Stack. The MSI will be responsible for the design, development, integration, deployment, operation and maintenance of the AI Stack and AI solutions, which will be reviewed against SLAs and prescribed milestones.

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In the future, the UP AI Stack operating platform will be made available to all departments. AI startups and technology partners associated with the departments will also have access to facilities such as open-weight models (SLMs/LLMs), development sandboxing and test sandboxing.