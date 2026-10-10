Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Renaming Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a new name for Bhadohi district to honour the legacy of saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas Ji while retaining the district’s existing identity | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, a decision was taken to rename Bhadohi district as ‘Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi’. The decision aims to honour the social and cultural contributions of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji. The Chief Minister had recently announced in Bhadohi that the district would be named after Sant Ravidas Ji, and the Cabinet has now formally approved the proposal.

Renaming To Honour Sant Ravidas Ji

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, "The district would be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi in memory and honour of Guru Ravidas Ji, a prominent saint in the Indian spiritual tradition and a social reformer. The government believes that the renaming will reflect the district’s cultural, social and historical identity. An earlier attempt had also been made to rename Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi, but the Samajwadi Party government had subsequently changed the name. The new name will honour Sant Ravidas Ji while retaining Bhadohi’s identity."

Legal Process For Renaming

The Finance Minister said, "The renaming process is in accordance with the provisions laid down under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code. Under the relevant provision, the state government is empowered to alter the boundaries of revenue areas and name them by issuing a notification. The proposal is also in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Government of India’s circular dated September 11, 1953. Following the Cabinet’s decision, the process of renaming the district will proceed in accordance with the prescribed procedure."