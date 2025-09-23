Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: AI Tools For Finding Real Online Deals In India

As Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival kick off, buyers are bombarded with flashy discounts, "up to 90 percent off" claims, "lightning deals" etc. It’s not always clear if a deal is real—if the discount is genuine compared to past prices, or if sellers are inflating base prices to show bigger markdowns. That’s where AI-powered tools come in: using price history, trend analysis, alerts, and coupons to separate misleading deals from real bargains.

1. Price History

Price History is a free tool to check price history charts for millions of products. You can track price for popular Indian stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Croma & many more. This comprehensive platform uses AI algorithms to analyse historical pricing data across multiple e-commerce sites, enabling users to verify if current sale prices represent genuine discounts.

The tool provides detailed price history charts spanning several months, helping consumers identify the actual lowest prices and seasonal trends. Its AI-powered analytics can detect artificial price inflation tactics used by some retailers before major sales events.

2. PriceBefore.com

PriceBefore also runs on the similar concept — tracks prices on Indian e-commerce platforms and notifies when price drops. It is a good tool in case a particular item isn’t tracked well by the more popular tools, or for checking cross-site comparisons.

3. Buy Hatke

This is a browser extension that helps monitor price history for products on Flipkart. It shows past price behaviour over time. Since Flipkart tends to change prices dynamically, having a tracker over specific products helps avoid buying on hype if the 'sale' price is just a marginal drop.

4. Flipshope

Flipshope is your smart shopping tool for tracking price drops. Open Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, or any supported store and search for the product you want. Flipshope integrates directly into your browser, providing real-time price analysis as you shop.

The AI-driven extension alerts users when products hit their lowest prices and provides historical pricing context for informed decision-making. It supports major Indian e-commerce platforms and automatically tracks price changes across different sellers.

5. Keepa

Keepa discovers the best deals without manually sifting through thousands of product and categories. The platform's AI algorithms scan through millions of products to surface deals with genuine savings, filtering out misleading offers and focusing on items with substantial price reductions.

6. ZuPick

Launched as a free mobile app, ZuPick stands out as an AI-powered shopping companion tailored for Indian e-commerce enthusiasts. It scans Amazon and Flipkart for the best deals by comparing current prices against historical data, highlighting genuine discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, and home essentials. What sets ZuPick apart is its generative AI capabilities: it crafts detailed, unbiased product reviews by analyzing thousands of customer feedbacks, complete with pros, cons, and user-specific benefits—such as how a gadget fits a busy professional's lifestyle. Users can also compare similar products side-by-side, with direct links to the lowest prices, helping save up to 30 percent on purchases during sales. Available on Android and iOS, ZuPick uses affiliate links transparently, ensuring recommendations prioritize value over commissions.

7. DealSpy

CurveAi's DealSpy, billed as India's pioneering AI shopping agent suite, is a browser extension and app designed to act as a personal deal detective during high-stakes sales like the current festive bonanza. Powered by advanced AI agents, it monitors prices in real-time across Amazon, Flipkart, and other major platforms, alerting users to flash deals, price drops, and competitor offers before they vanish. The tool's intelligence extends to predicting deal authenticity by cross-referencing market trends and inventory levels, while its chat-based interface lets shoppers query specifics—like "best budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000"—for instant, customised suggestions.

8. Honey

A global favourite now deeply integrated into India's shopping ecosystem, Honey (owned by PayPal) employs AI to automate the hunt for coupons and track prices on Amazon, Flipkart, and beyond. As a simple browser extension, it scans checkout pages for the highest-value promo codes—applying them instantly—and maintains a "Droplist" feature that uses predictive algorithms to notify users of price reductions on wishlist items. During festive sales, Honey's AI analyses vast datasets to flag "true deals" versus temporary hikes, rewarding savvy shoppers with Honey Gold points redeemable for gift cards. With millions of Indian users, it's particularly handy for stacking discounts on everything from apparel to appliances, often yielding extra 10-20 percent savings effortlessly.