eInfochips and Taoglas joins forces to offer RF design services

Gujarat-based eInfochips an Arrow Electronics company and Taoglas a leading provider of advanced technology have come together to offer RF design services to customers that need to incorporate wireless connectivity into their products as per a press release.

Taoglas has also established a new facility adjacent to eInfochips' design center in Ahmedabad. This will help provide customers access to collective technical expertise that the two firms offer. Their expertise lies in advanced wireless product engineering, test, antenna and RF design.

The lab includes a StarLab multi-probe anechoic chamber covering 650 MHz to 18GHz. passive antenna, active cellular OTA testing including TRP and TIS and top-rated antenna simulation and design tools.

Sumit Sethi, Chief Operations Officer eInfochips, said, “The combined capabilities of the two firms deliver accelerated design cycles and industry-leading performance to engineering teams developing the latest wireless innovations in medical, agricultural, industrial, transportation and emerging IoT industries around the world.”

Taylor Kimmerle, Global Vice President of Sales for Taoglas, in a statement said, "Taoglas has been investing in India for over a decade, and this collaboration affirms our dedication to the region. India is the next big engineering frontier and we’re excited to partner with an innovative R&D leader like eInfochips to strengthen our wireless centers of excellence and serve a more diverse and global customer base.”