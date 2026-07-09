CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils High-Tech Virtual Autopsy System To Revolutionise Maharashtra's Post-Mortem Process | Video | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major move to modernise the state's post-mortem process, Maharashtra is set to introduce high-tech advancements, including 'non-invasive post-mortem' (virtual autopsy) technology, in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council during Question Hour.

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He said the government has launched comprehensive measures to ensure post-mortem reports are delivered on time, successfully slashing the backlog of pending reports over the last two to three years. The issue was raised by member Chitra Wagh, with follow-up questions from members Satej Patil, Ambadas Danve, Pragnya Satav, and Neelam Gorhe.

Highlighting the benefits of non-invasive technology, Fadnavis explained that it enables body examinations without traditional dissection. This approach saves time, requires less manpower, minimises human error, and ensures highly accurate detection of microscopic changes.

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The tendering and procurement process for the required machinery at Mumbai's J J and KEM hospitals has already been completed.

Currently, 533 post-mortem centres are operational across Maharashtra, having completed 10,905 autopsies up to May this year. Acknowledging the heavy workload on these centres, the chief minister promised a time-bound review to address shortages in staff, infrastructure, and other resources.

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Fadnavis stated that previously, it took anywhere from six months to a year to get a post-mortem report. However, by speeding up operations at forensic science laboratories over the last two to three years, they have brought the number of pending reports down from nearly 300,000 to 75,000.

He added that the government aims to bring this backlog down to normal levels within the next three to four months, giving top priority to medico-legal cases and those involving preserved viscera. While some rural centres receive bodies less frequently, those in accident-prone areas face immense pressure.

The chief minister assured that cold storage facilities are available where needed and a comprehensive audit will be conducted to upgrade facilities across all centres. Fadnavis also issued a stern warning regarding privacy, emphasising that maintaining confidentiality during the post-mortem process is legally binding.

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He cautioned that leaking any information before the official report is submitted to the police is illegal and that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates these rules.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif informed the Legislative Assembly that action has been taken against erring staff members of the Social Work Department at Sir J J Group of Hospitals. He stated that all concerned hospital authorities have been strictly instructed to treat patients and their relatives with empathy and courtesy.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Vilas Bhumre during Question Hour, Mushrif confirmed that a committee was set up to investigate complaints against superintendents in J J Hospital's Social Work Department.

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Based on the inquiry report, the Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals has issued strict warnings to the accused staff members to ensure there is no future dereliction of duty.

Furthermore, employees absent without official permission have faced salary cuts ('no work, no pay'). Following an order on June 26, 2026, by the Directorate of Medical Education, two guilty social work superintendents have been transferred to other locations, said the minister.

He added that biometric attendance has been made mandatory for all staff, and the Secretary and the Commissioner have been directed to strictly monitor the system's functioning and the performance of its officers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)