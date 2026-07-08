Maharashtra Govt Puts Dahisar Transport Hub Excavation On Hold Pending Report Examination

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal informed the State Assembly that further action on the excavation work for the Dahisar Transport Hub project will be taken only after a detailed examination of the technical report.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion raised by MLA Prakash Surve, Misal said the Dahisar Transport Hub is a flagship pilot project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aimed at creating an integrated transport system for buses, Metro, taxis, private vehicles and pedestrians. The project seeks to ease traffic congestion, develop a modern inter-state bus terminal, improve intermodal connectivity and promote planned urban development.

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She said controlled blasting was carried out during excavation after hard basalt rock was encountered and after obtaining the necessary permissions. Safety measures, including barricading, water sprinkling to control dust and traffic management, were implemented.

Following complaints from public representatives and local residents, the excavation work was temporarily suspended. Tests were conducted on June 20, 2026, as per the directions of IIT Bombay, and the report concluded that nearby buildings were not at risk. The Minister said the report would be thoroughly scrutinised before any further work on the project is allowed.

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