Maharashtra Makes Functional Marathi Mandatory For Commercial Passenger Vehicle Drivers From August 16 | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving passenger safety and strengthening communication in public transport, the Maharashtra government has made practical knowledge of the Marathi language mandatory for drivers of commercial passenger vehicles. The new rule will come into force from August 16, 2026, following amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.



Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision in the state legislature, stating that amendments have been made to Rules 4, 22, 78 and 85, while the official notification was issued on July 8.



Describing the decision as one that promotes both public service and linguistic pride, Sarnaik said Maharashtra has always welcomed people from across the country seeking employment. However, he stressed that drivers interacting with the public should possess sufficient functional Marathi to communicate effectively with passengers.



The minister clarified that the decision is not directed against any language but is intended to ensure smoother communication, enhance passenger safety and improve the quality of public transport services. Better interaction between drivers and commuters, he said, would help avoid misunderstandings and enable quicker assistance during emergencies, especially for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.





To facilitate implementation, the Transport Department has been conducting a statewide training programme over the past several months. The initiative has been undertaken with support from the Marathi Language Department, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and the efforts of Industries Minister Uday Samant. Thousands of trained instructors have been engaged to conduct classes at Regional Transport Offices and training centres across the state.



The curriculum focuses on day-to-day conversational Marathi, including directions, fares, destinations, emergency situations and courteous interaction with passengers. Training material, booklets and conversation guides have been prepared to make learning simple and practical.



Appealing to transport operators, drivers and citizens to support the initiative, Sarnaik said the government would provide all necessary guidance and training to ensure smooth implementation. He expressed confidence that the policy would enhance passenger safety, improve service standards and reinforce respect for Maharashtra's language and cultural heritage.

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