Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Unveils Bike Taxi Framework, New Licensing Rules; Kamgar Sabha Threatens Statewide Road Blockade | VIDEO

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik addresses the Assembly while outlining the proposed bike taxi framework and new licensing rules amid opposition from the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday outlined the state's proposed framework for regulating bike taxis in the Assembly, even as the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha threatened a statewide 'chakka jam' if the plan is implemented.

Bike Taxi Framework Proposed

Replying to a question during the Assembly session, Sarnaik said the proposal has been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and will be implemented after clearance. He said the government is working on a regulated framework for bike taxis to improve passenger safety, generate revenue and create employment.

🗓️ ७ जुलै २०२६ |📍 विधानसभा



महाराष्ट्रातील बेकायदेशीर बाईक टॅक्सींचा वाढता वापर, प्रवाशांच्या सुरक्षिततेचा प्रश्न आणि अधिकृत टॅक्सी-रिक्षा चालकांवर होणारा परिणाम या सर्व बाबींची राज्य शासनाने गंभीर दखल घेतली आहे.



विधानसभेत या विषयावर उत्तर देताना स्पष्ट केले की, पर्यावरणाचा… pic.twitter.com/z5m2RCxMN0 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) July 7, 2026

Under the proposed system, bike taxi operators will pay a daily fee of Rs 5, while Rs 2 from every ride will be contributed to a welfare fund. Drivers will be required to hold a valid driving licence, a public service vehicle badge and undergo police verification.

The minister said strict action against unauthorised bike taxi operations will continue. Between April 2025 and March 2026, transport authorities detected 814 illegal bike taxis, seized 151 vehicles, registered 14 FIRs and collected Rs 16.25 lakh in penalties. In April and May 2026 alone, action was taken against 211 vehicles, 66 of which were seized.

Union Threatens Protest

However, the announcement drew strong criticism from the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha. The organisation accused the minister of contradicting his earlier stand against illegal bike taxi operators and alleged that legalising the service would hurt the livelihoods of lakhs of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers.

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Its president, Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, warned that the union would launch a statewide road blockade if the government proceeds with the decision, saying the entire responsibility for any disruption would rest with the State government.

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