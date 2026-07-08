Maharashtra Govt To Make Domicile Certificate Mandatory For Bike Taxi, Passenger Vehicle Drivers From August 1 | VIDEO

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced mandatory domicile certificates for commercial bike taxi and passenger vehicle drivers from August 1 | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Maharashtra government has decided to make domicile certificates mandatory for drivers seeking licences to operate bike taxis and passenger four-wheelers from August 1, 2026, as part of a major overhaul of the state's passenger transport system.

The move aims to curb illegal bike taxi operations, improve passenger safety, generate government revenue and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Domicile Rule From August

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision in the Assembly while replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande on the growing menace of unauthorised bike taxi services.

🗓️ ७ जुलै २०२६ |📍 विधानसभा



राज्यातील प्रवासी वाहतूक व्यवस्था अधिक सुरक्षित, पारदर्शक आणि शिस्तबद्ध करण्यासाठी शासन महत्त्वपूर्ण पावले उचलत आहे.



विधानसभेत उपस्थित करण्यात आलेल्या प्रश्नाला उत्तर देताना स्पष्ट केले की, प्रवासी वाहतूक करणाऱ्या वाहनचालकांची ओळख, कागदपत्रांची… pic.twitter.com/HRxLx5bon6 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) July 7, 2026

He said the proposal to amend the rules has been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and will be implemented once it receives the necessary clearance.

Sarnaik said the government is introducing stricter norms to ensure proper identification and verification of commercial drivers. Under the new framework, drivers will have to submit a domicile certificate before being issued an official public service vehicle badge.

Police character verification, a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and compliance with the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, will also be mandatory.

The minister said the government was committed to creating a safer, transparent and better-regulated passenger transport system. The new policy, he said, would help establish an official database of commercial drivers while improving passenger confidence, particularly for women, students and minor passengers.

Crackdown On Illegal Bike Taxis

Highlighting the scale of the problem, Sarnaik claimed that nearly 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh illegal bike taxis are currently operating in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, resulting in a complete loss of revenue to the State. He said the government intends to bring the sector under a legal framework by allowing only authorised operators.

The minister reiterated that the Cabinet had approved only electric bike taxis to minimise pollution. However, despite temporary licences issued to aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido for electric bike taxi operations, several operators allegedly introduced petrol-powered motorcycles on the roads in violation of the conditions. The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have initiated action against such operators.

New Regulatory Framework

As part of the proposed policy, bike taxi operators will be required to pay a daily fee of Rs 5 to the government, while 2% of the fare from every ride will be deducted for welfare schemes. Sarnaik said these changes would generate revenue while ensuring that employment opportunities in the sector are reserved primarily for Maharashtra's youth.

The government has also intensified enforcement against illegal bike taxi services. Between April 2025 and March 2026, transport authorities detected 814 vehicles operating without valid permits, seized 151 vehicles, registered 14 FIRs and recovered fines amounting to Rs 16.25 lakh. During April and May 2026 alone, action was taken against 211 vehicles, of which 66 were seized and fines of Rs 2.31 lakh were collected.

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The minister said the new regulatory framework would balance passenger safety, legal compliance and employment generation while bringing the rapidly expanding bike taxi sector under government regulation.

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