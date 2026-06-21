 Maharashtra Orders Statewide Probe Into Fake Documents In Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Permits
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Maharashtra Orders Statewide Probe Into Fake Documents In Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Permits

Maharashtra govt has launched a statewide verification drive to scrutinise documents submitted for taxi and auto-rickshaw permits issued between March 2025–April 2026. Divisional committees led by commissioners will check for forged domicile and police verification papers following complaints from Mira-Bhayander. Reports due in three months. Statewide scrutiny follows earlier irregularities.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Orders Statewide Probe Into Fake Documents In Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Permits
Maharashtra Orders Statewide Probe Into Fake Documents In Taxi And Auto-Rickshaw Permits | AI

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Mahayuti government has launched a state-wide exercise to verify documents submitted for taxi and auto-rickshaw permits between March 2025 and April 2026. Divisional-level committees have been formed to examine whether applicants used forged documents, including domicile certificates and police verification reports, to secure permits. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule last month.

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The six committees, headed by divisional commissioners, will include senior police, revenue, civic and IT officials, along with the Regional Transport Officer concerned.

They will scrutinise documents and records submitted for obtaining auto-rickshaw badges and taxi permits.

The state-wide probe follows complaints from the Mira-Bhayander region, where some applicants were allegedly using fake documents to obtain permits.

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A special verification drive by the local transport office confirmed irregularities in certain cases.

Following the findings, the government decided to expand the exercise across Maharashtra. The committees have been directed to complete the verification and submit their reports within three months.

According to the Transport Department, the exact number of applications received between April 2025 and March 2026 is not readily available. However, around 50,000 new auto-rickshaw permits are issued annually across the state.

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