Maharashtra Govt Cracks Down On App-Based Taxi Operators After MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Raises Passenger Exploitation Concerns | File Photo

Kalyan: Taking serious note of mounting complaints against app-based taxi and ride-hailing services, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Transport Commissioner to initiate action against aggregator companies accused of allowing unfair practices such as forced tipping, arbitrary fare demands, and passenger harassment.

The move comes after Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde urged the state government to intervene and protect commuters from what he described as exploitative practices being carried out by some drivers operating through app-based taxi platforms.

According to complaints received over the past several weeks, passengers have alleged that drivers frequently demand additional payments or tips after accepting bookings. In several instances, commuters claimed that drivers threatened to cancel rides if their demands were not met, leaving passengers stranded and causing significant inconvenience and mental distress.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Dr. Shinde took to social media to express concern over the growing number of such incidents and called upon the Transport Department to take immediate corrective measures. He argued that commuters, particularly those travelling during emergencies or at odd hours, were being subjected to unfair pressure and financial exploitation.

Responding swiftly to the demand, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that compelling passengers to pay tips or additional charges against their will is both unfair and unacceptable. He said the government would not tolerate practices that compromise consumer rights or undermine public confidence in transport services.

The Transport Commissioner has been directed to examine the functioning of the concerned companies and take necessary action wherever violations are found Sarnaik said. He further indicated that stringent measures would be implemented to ensure greater accountability among app-based mobility service providers operating in Maharashtra.

The Minister also acknowledged Dr. Shinde's intervention and thanked him for bringing the issue to the attention of the state government. According to Sarnaik, the concerns raised by the MP reflect the grievances of a large number of daily commuters who rely heavily on app-based transportation services.

In a significant policy announcement, Sarnaik revealed that the state government is in the process of introducing a comprehensive new aggregator policy aimed at regulating app-based taxi and ride-hailing services more effectively. The proposed framework is expected to address recurring complaints related to fare transparency, passenger safety, service standards and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Dr. Shinde maintained that while passengers often choose to reward good service through voluntary tips, any attempt to coerce customers into making additional payments amounts to a violation of consumer rights. He asserted that such practices cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be dealt with firmly.

The MP further observed that exploiting passengers during moments of urgency and compelling them to pay extra charges effectively places commuters at the mercy of service providers. Such conduct, he said, not only breaches ethical business standards but also erodes trust in the rapidly expanding app-based transport ecosystem.

Emphasising the importance of consumer protection, Dr. Shinde reiterated that citizens are entitled to transparent, fair and safe transportation services. He called upon the government to establish stronger oversight mechanisms and ensure that passengers are not subjected to arbitrary demands or harassment.

With the state government now stepping in, millions of commuters across Maharashtra are expected to benefit from stricter monitoring of app-based taxi operators. The Transport Department's proposed measures and forthcoming aggregator policy are likely to play a crucial role in improving accountability, safeguarding consumer interests and restoring confidence in digital mobility platforms.

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