Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Residential Building At Andheri's Seven Bungalows - WATCH

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Seven Bungalows area of Andheri West on Thursday, June 11. The fire reportedly took place at the Nalanda building near the Versova Metro station.

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Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out into the air. A user on social media also shared information about the fire and stated that a fire has been raging for over 15 minutes at the Nalanda building near Versova Metro Station in the BonBon Lane area of 7 Bungalows.

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Currently, there are no details on what caused the fire or whether any injuries or fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit at an 11-storey residential building in the upscale Juhu area. As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the Manisha Building located near Arogya Nidhi Hospital. The fire was confined to an AC unit on the building's sixth floor. At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. Firefighting efforts were underway, a civic official said.