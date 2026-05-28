Mumbai: AC Blast Triggers Fire In Colaba's Kismat Building; Residents Escape Unhurt | Videos |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Kismat building opposite Sassoon Dock in Colaba on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at around 7:30 am in Flat No. 2 on the fifth floor.

According to the house worker, Dukhi Ram, 65, who has been working for the Zorabi family for nearly 15 years, one of the rooms in the flat caught fire after the air conditioner burst. “Early in the morning we heard the sound of the AC bursting and after hearing that we all rushed out of the flat,” he said.

According to Ram, Thursday also marked one month since the death of the house owner, Behram Zorabi, 97. “Today we were all preparing for the pooja, that is when we heard the sound and rushed out, and now the family has gone outside to complete the rituals since they cannot do it at home,” he added.

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At the time of the incident, five people were present in the flat, including four members of the Zorabi family and Dukhi Ram. Since the fire station was located nearby, firefighters managed to reach the building quickly and brought the situation under control within 30 minutes.

The building watchman, Gorang Saha, 47, said the main reason for the fire appeared to be an AC gas burst. “I reached here at around 7 am and I went outside to bring tea. By the time I came back, I heard a big sound of the AC bursting,” he said Saha. He further confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, amid the fire, a nearby garage shop named NEOS also suffered some damage. Since the shop was located close to the building, a broken window and balcony glasses fell onto it. “No one was injured at the time, however we had to bear the loss as broken glasses and tar from the building fell on top of one of our bikes,” said the shop owner, Parshuram Savi, 67.

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