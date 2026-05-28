Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Building At Colaba Causeway; Video Shows Massive Blaze On 5th Floor |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway on Thursday morning, triggering panic in the busy South Mumbai locality. The blaze was reported at around 7:55 am at Kismat Building, located opposite Sassoon Dock on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg and visuals of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

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According to videos shared online, the fire engulfed a flat on the fifth floor of a ground-plus-five-storey building. Thick flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of the structure as firefighters rushed to the spot to carry out rescue and firefighting operations.

Video Shows Massive Blaze

A video posted on X by user Pulkit Soni captured the intensity of the blaze, with fire engine sirens audible in the background as emergency teams responded swiftly to the incident.

“Major fire in a building at Colaba Causeway at 8 AM. View from my window. Likely cause: AC unit (to be verified). Swift response by BMC firefighters. Hope no casualties,” the user wrote in the post, while also urging citizens to regularly service air-conditioners to avoid possible short circuits.

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Details On The Fire Incident

According to preliminary information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire initially broke out in a room of the ground-plus-five-storey structure. Multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, police, BEST electricity supply staff, 108 ambulance services and ward officials, were immediately mobilised to the site.

Officials later clarified that the fire was confined to Room No. 2 on the fifth floor of the building. The blaze affected electric wiring, electrical installations, wooden furniture, curtains and other household materials spread across an area measuring approximately 200 by 100 feet. The fire was successfully extinguished by 8:12 am, within minutes of the emergency response teams reaching the spot.

A woman aged around 50 years sustained minor burn injuries to her fingers during the incident. However, officials said she refused hospital treatment after receiving preliminary assistance. No other injuries or casualties were reported.

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