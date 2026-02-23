Fire Breaks Out On 13th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise; Mumbai Fire Brigade Douses Blaze In 22 Minutes

A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Kandivali on Sunday evening. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Kandivali on Sunday evening. The blaze was successfully brought under control by the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade within half an hour. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

Fire Confined to AC Outdoor Unit

The incident occurred at 7:25 pm at 19 North Building, near Dahanukarwadi Metro Station on MG Road in Kandivali West. According to officials, the fire was confined to an air-conditioning outdoor unit and clothes inside a closed Room No. 13 on the 13th floor of the stilt-plus-23-storey residential structure.

The operation was led by an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) and supported by two Senior Station Officers (Sr. SO), one Station Officer (SO), two fire engines (FE), one aerial ladder platform (ALP), and one jumbo tanker (JT). The fire was completely extinguished at 7:47 pm. Authorities are assessing the cause of the fire.

