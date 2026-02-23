​Repairs On Old Saket Bridge To Ease Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: Concrete steps are finally being taken to resolve the persistent traffic congestion issues on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Following the successful weight-testing of the New Saket Flyover, the bridge has been opened for traffic, paving the way for comprehensive repair work on the Old Saket Bridge and its approach roads.
Relief for Commuters
The commencement of these repairs is expected to provide significant relief to motorists traveling between Thane and Nashik in the coming weeks. The Mumbai-Nashik Highway is a vital artery passing through Thane city, witnessing a daily volume of hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
Historically, the Old Saket Bridge has been a major bottleneck due to:
Poor structural condition of the bridge surface.
Incomplete approach roads leading to the structure.
Narrow lanes that restricted the flow of heavy vehicles.
These factors often led to traffic coming to a complete standstill during peak morning and evening hours, as heavy vehicles were forced to reduce speed significantly.
The Road to Restoration
The issue of traffic gridlock was repeatedly raised by public representatives during District Planning Committee meetings. In response, the district administration initiated a weight-testing process for the New Saket Flyover last week using heavy dumpers. Upon receiving a satisfactory technical report, the new flyover was opened to traffic this past Tuesday.
While the new bridge has partially mitigated the congestion for those heading toward Nashik, the incomplete approach roads at the entrance of the old bridge remained a hurdle.
Also Watch:
Project Timeline
According to officials from the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation):
Current Status: Repair work on the Nashik-bound lane of the old bridge commenced this Wednesday.
Duration: The restoration is expected to take approximately one month to complete.
Full Opening: Once repairs are finalized, the Old Saket Bridge will be reopened to its full capacity.
Next Phase: Following the bridge completion, authorities plan to begin work on the Kharegaon Underpass.
This phased infrastructure plan, orchestrated by the administration, aims to resolve the highway's chronic traffic issues before the onset of the monsoon season, ensuring a smoother commute for thousands of citizens.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/