​Repairs On Old Saket Bridge To Ease Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Nashik Highway |

​Thane: Concrete steps are finally being taken to resolve the persistent traffic congestion issues on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Following the successful weight-testing of the New Saket Flyover, the bridge has been opened for traffic, paving the way for comprehensive repair work on the Old Saket Bridge and its approach roads.

​Relief for Commuters

​The commencement of these repairs is expected to provide significant relief to motorists traveling between Thane and Nashik in the coming weeks. The Mumbai-Nashik Highway is a vital artery passing through Thane city, witnessing a daily volume of hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

​Historically, the Old Saket Bridge has been a major bottleneck due to:

​Poor structural condition of the bridge surface.

​Incomplete approach roads leading to the structure.

​Narrow lanes that restricted the flow of heavy vehicles.

​These factors often led to traffic coming to a complete standstill during peak morning and evening hours, as heavy vehicles were forced to reduce speed significantly.

​The Road to Restoration

​The issue of traffic gridlock was repeatedly raised by public representatives during District Planning Committee meetings. In response, the district administration initiated a weight-testing process for the New Saket Flyover last week using heavy dumpers. Upon receiving a satisfactory technical report, the new flyover was opened to traffic this past Tuesday.

​While the new bridge has partially mitigated the congestion for those heading toward Nashik, the incomplete approach roads at the entrance of the old bridge remained a hurdle.

​Project Timeline

​According to officials from the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation):

​Current Status: Repair work on the Nashik-bound lane of the old bridge commenced this Wednesday.

​Duration: The restoration is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

​Full Opening: Once repairs are finalized, the Old Saket Bridge will be reopened to its full capacity.

​Next Phase: Following the bridge completion, authorities plan to begin work on the Kharegaon Underpass.

​This phased infrastructure plan, orchestrated by the administration, aims to resolve the highway's chronic traffic issues before the onset of the monsoon season, ensuring a smoother commute for thousands of citizens.

