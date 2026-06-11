 Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar & Others Over Allegedly Obscene Online Content
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar & Others Over Allegedly Obscene Online Content

Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar & Others Over Allegedly Obscene Online Content

Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others for allegedly circulating obscene and objectionable content on social media. According to an official statement, the case was lodged at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under FIR No. 36/2026 and includes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, June 11, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar & Others Over Allegedly Obscene Online Content

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber on Thursday, June 11, registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated on social media.

According to a statement issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the offence has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under FIR No. 36/2026. The case has been filed under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Follow us on