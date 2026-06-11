Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar & Others Over Allegedly Obscene Online Content

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber on Thursday, June 11, registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated on social media.

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According to a statement issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the offence has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under FIR No. 36/2026. The case has been filed under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.