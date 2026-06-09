'Mistakes Have Consequences': Gurugram Man Who Made '₹370 Ki Biryani' Remark In Pranit More’s Comedy Show Fired From Job

Gurugram: A clip from stand-up comedian Pranit More’s comedy show is going viral on social media. The clip shows More's interaction with a man in the crowd, a format he is known for.

In the interaction, the Gurugram-based man, identified as Himanshu Jangra, shared an anecdote about one of his dates, in which he revealed that he had asked for “sexual favours" in return for dinner. Following significant backlash over his remarks, the company he worked for decided to fire him.

Jangra told the comedian that he went on a date with a girl and then they had biryani for around Rs 360-370. After dinner, when the woman asked him to drop her home, he responded by saying that since he had already spent Rs 370 on the meal, he intended to “recover" the amount.

"Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," the man can be heard saying in the viral clip.

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The man worked at a design company in Gurgaon, Haryana, named Starvik Design.

Reacting to the viral video, the company's founder Vivek Vishwakarma posted a video with a caption explaining its position in the controversy. "We have fired Himanshu. Mistakes have consequences. But we also hope they become opportunities for reflection, learning, and positive change. After carefully reviewing the situation, we have taken a decision and wanted to address it openly. This is our response," the caption read.

Himanshu has already apologised for his remarks and deactivated his social media account.Pranit More has also responded to the backlash and apologised on social media.