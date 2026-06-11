Sejal Pawar, Woman Doctor Linked To Mumbai's KEM Hospital Who Joked About Male Cadavers' Private Parts At Pranit More's Show, Apologises: 'I'm Not Here To Justify' |

Sejal Pawar, a doctor linked to Mumbai's KEM Hospital, issued a public apology after remarks she made during an audience interaction at a stand-up comedy show triggered widespread backlash from medical professionals, students and social media users, reigniting discussions around medical ethics, professional conduct and accountability.

Amid mounting criticism, Pawar reportedly shared an apology on Instagram, acknowledging the hurt caused by her remarks. A Reddit post shared pictures of the alleged apology posted on her social media account.

"I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent," the statement read.

She further added that the incident had been a learning experience and said she regretted the way her comments were perceived. "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant," she wrote, while apologising to those who felt hurt or disappointed. The authenticity of the Instagram account and statement could not be independently verified.

What Is The Controversy About?

The controversy centres around Pawar, who was identified online as a medical professional associated with KEM Hospital. During an interaction at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, Pawar spoke about experiences involving cadavers used in medical education and claimed that she and her colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts while studying anatomy.

A female doctor said that when a dead body comes into the hospital, she and her friends joke about his dick size.



But there is no outrage over that. She won't be fired from her job.



Girls can even sexualize a dead man, but that's fine?



Why is our society so biased? pic.twitter.com/p6IefgPKFK — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 10, 2026

The comments were made after More asked whether doctors remain serious or crack jokes while conducting autopsies and working with human bodies. Clips of the exchange quickly went viral, prompting criticism from viewers who described the remarks as insensitive and disrespectful towards deceased individuals who had donated their bodies for medical education and research.

The backlash soon spread across social media, with several doctors, medical students and members of the public arguing that body donation is a deeply personal and selfless act that deserves dignity and respect. Critics contended that such comments could potentially undermine public trust in medical institutions and discourage future body donations.

As the debate intensified, social media users also drew comparisons with the recent controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, whose comments about expecting a 'return' after paying for a date sparked a national conversation about misogyny and consent. Many questioned whether standards of accountability should remain consistent regardless of gender.

Meanwhile, comedian Pranit More remains at the centre of the growing controversy surrounding viral audience-interaction clips from his shows. More has faced sustained criticism in recent days and has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

What began as a debate over comments made during a comedy show has now evolved into a broader discussion on professional ethics, respect for body donors, accountability in public spaces and the limits of humour when sensitive subjects are involved.