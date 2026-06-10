Comedian Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid '₹370 Ki Biryani' Row; Netizens React, 'Ran Away After People Started Digging Up...'

Comedian Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid '₹370 Ki Biryani' Row | X/@vicharabhio

Comedian Pranit More has been embroiled in controversy following the viral "Rs. 370 biryani" remark made by an audience member during one of his shows. Several celebrities, including Elvish Yadav, Kusha Kapila, Ayesha Khan, influencer Sakshi Shivadani and others, have criticised the comedian. Amid the backlash, Pranit appears to have deactivated his Instagram account. Could this be linked to the criticism he has faced since the "Rs. 370 biryani" controversy erupted?

Pranit's Instagram account is currently inaccessible. When users search for his official handle, @rj_pranit, Instagram displays the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available." This has sparked speculation that the comedian may have deactivated his account amid the growing criticism.

Pranit More Instagram deactivated |

So far, neither Pranit nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the status of the account. However, amid the controversy, the comedian shared a public apology on social media, taking responsibility for what transpired during his live show.

Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account and ran away after people started digging up his old videos. He is the reason that guy lost his job. He posted the video, it went viral, and now he has deactivated his account and ran away. pic.twitter.com/UBrsDXGwed — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@AaryanPrateekX) June 10, 2026

In his statement, Pranit said, "The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views." However, he admitted that he should have "challenged the remark" instead of laughing at it. Acknowledging his mistake, he added, "That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

Several celebrities questioned his defence, arguing that the clip was intentionally edited and uploaded to his social media platforms. Kusha criticised the explanation, saying, "Bakaida uspe editor ne kaam kiya hai, uspe socha gaya hai ki usko 90 second ki clip kaise banayi jayegi, ye jab sab hai to aap kaise keh sakte hain ki aapke views reflect nahi hote hain?" She further argued that if someone neither calls out such remarks nor condemns them, they share responsibility for amplifying those views.

Pranit More Faces Backlash Online

Ever since the "Rs. 370 biryani" remark went viral, Pranit has faced intense criticism online. After he deactivated his Instagram, a user tweeted, "Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account and ran away after people started digging up his old videos. He is the reason that guy lost his job. He posted the video, it went viral, and now he has deactivated his account and ran away." One user wrote on X, "Pranit More is a very problematic comedian (sic)." Another commented, "The funniest part wasn't the ₹370 biryani joke. It was Pranit More laughing along and adding '185 toh vasool ho gaya' as if female consent is a punchline. No pushback, no confrontation, just endorsement disguised as comedy."

Pranit more is a very problematic comedian — Garret Graham (@ilovewellsy) June 10, 2026

The funniest part wasn't the ₹370 biryani joke. It was Pranit More laughing along and adding "185 toh vasool ho gaya" as if female consent is a punchline. No pushback, no confrontation, just endorsement disguised as comedy. — AimlessVirtue (@AimlessVirtue) June 10, 2026

Pranit More should have stopped him right there. @Rj_pranit



Comedy can be funny without normalizing disrespect. The moment the conversation shifted from a bad date experience to implying that spending ₹370 on biryani entitled him to something in return, it should have been… — Crow🦢 (@Crowdhillon) June 10, 2026

Pranit More stooped too low for making money.

He could have edited the Biriyani guy and the medical girl footage, but he kept them on to spark social media discussion and draw viewers to his show. pic.twitter.com/uYGWw5Lfmp — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) June 10, 2026

Criticising the comedian and suggesting how the controversy could have been avoided, another user posted, "Pranit More stooped too low for making money. He could have edited the Biriyani guy and the medical girl footage, but he kept them on to spark social media discussion and draw viewers to his show."