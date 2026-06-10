Pranit More Show Controversy: Amid '₹370 Biryani' Row, Clip Of A Female Doctor Joking About Male Cadavers' Private Parts Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Her - Watch

Pranit More Show Controversy | Instagram

Amid the 'Rs. 370 biryani statement' controversy, another video from Pranit More's show has gone viral on social media, in which a female doctor named Sejal Pawar was seen making fun of male cadavers' private parts. Netizens are slamming her, and after the video went viral, Sejal made her account private on Instagram.

A netizen tweeted, "A female doctor said that when a dead body comes into the hospital, she and her friends joke about his dick size. But there is no outrage over that. She won't be fired from her job. Girls can even sexualise a dead man, but that's fine? Why is our society so biased? (sic)."

A female doctor said that when a dead body comes into the hospital, she and her friends joke about his dick size.



But there is no outrage over that. She won't be fired from her job.



Girls can even sexualize a dead man, but that's fine?



Why is our society so biased? pic.twitter.com/p6IefgPKFK — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 10, 2026

Another X user wrote, "As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care (sic)."

As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care.



On the very first day of MBBS, we… pic.twitter.com/nRNajksGHY — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@AaryanPrateekX) June 10, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "As the controversy escalated, Dr Sejal Pawar has made her Instagram account private. Here is the full story - On Pranit More’s stand-up show, Sejal jokingly revealed how she and her friends sometimes checked the size of male cadavers' private parts and made fun of them. If a male doctor had cracked a joke like that, it would have turned into a huge scandal; he would have lost his job, and his licence would have been at risk. What is your opinion on this? (sic)."

As the controversy escalated, Dr. Sejal Pawar has made her Instagram account private.



Here is the full story - On Pranit More’s stand-up show, Sejal jokingly revealed how she and her friends sometimes checked the size of male cadavers' private parts and made fun of them.



If a… pic.twitter.com/LJfgOPaUbX — Krisha 🌸 (@KrishaAsiagh) June 10, 2026

What Is ₹370 Biryani Controversy?

Recently, a video of a man named Himanshu Jangra sharing details from a date on Pranit More's show went viral on social media. In the video, he is seen talking about going on a date with a girl, where he spent approximately Rs. 360 to Rs. 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and a water bottle.

He later stated that the girl asked him to drop her home, so he felt entitled to physical intimacy and explicitly used the phrase 'vasool toh karunga'. Jangra has been facing a lot of backlash, and even Pranit is getting slammed as he laughed and made fun of it.

Amid the controversy, Pranit has deactivated his account.