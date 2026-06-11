Heat-Humidity Crisis Hits Thane: Hospitals Report Surge In Prickly Heat, Dehydration & Skin-Related Ailments | Representative image

Thane: A severe combination of soaring temperatures and extreme humidity has triggered a massive surge in skin-related ailments across Thane. With maximum temperatures touching 42 degrees Celsius, residents are battling an unforgiving heatwave exacerbated by intermittent rain showers that have pushed humidity levels to uncomfortable highs.

The sudden environmental shift has led to a widespread outbreak of miliaria—commonly known as prickly heat or heat rash. Local clinics and hospitals are reporting a significant influx of patients, with infants, young children, and senior citizens bearing the brunt of the distress.

The Humidity Trap

While recent sporadic showers were expected to bring relief, meteorologists note that they have instead created a "greenhouse effect." The moisture-laden air prevents sweat from evaporating effectively, which is the body's natural way of cooling down.

Medical experts explain that when excessive sweating occurs in such a trapped, humid environment, dead skin cells and debris easily clog the sweat ducts. This trapped sweat leaks into the surrounding tissue, causing the signature symptoms currently plaguing thousands of Thaneites:

Dense, red, or dark raised bumps

Intense, prickly itching and stinging sensations

Localization around the neck, back, chest, armpits, and inner folds of the arms

Medical Advisory: The Threat of Secondary Infections

Health officials have issued a stern warning against the common reflex of scratching the rash.

"The current spike in humidity is causing a parallel rise in prickly heat, dehydration, and secondary skin infections. It is imperative that citizens maintain absolute skin hygiene, stay well-hydrated, and refrain from scratching the rashes, as open skin can invite dangerous bacterial infections. If the condition worsens, self-medication should be avoided in favor of professional medical advice," says Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Civil Surgeon, Thane

Scratching breaks the skin barrier, allowing opportunistic bacteria to enter and cause painful, pus-filled blisters that require antibiotic intervention.

Preventive Guidelines Issued to Public

To cope with the dual challenge of high heat and moisture, health departments recommend a strict daily regimen:

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