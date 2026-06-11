‘Dear NTA, Please Use Condoms’: Poster Seen At Pune Cockroach Janta Party Protest Over 2026 NEET Paper Leaks | WATCH | FPJ Photo

Pune: A satirical poster displayed during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday drew significant attention from students and onlookers.

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The poster read, “Dear NTA, Please Use Condoms,” taking a dig at the National Testing Agency (NTA) over repeated examination paper leak controversies.

The protest was organised by CJP members and supporters to demand accountability over alleged exam management failures and to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, a student protester carrying the poster said the message was intended to highlight the recurring issue of paper leaks in the country.

“This poster is about the problem of paper leaks. People understand the message immediately. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and be held accountable. As a student, I demand his resignation,” the protester said.

About The Protest…

The demonstration is part of a broader campaign led by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical youth movement founded by political communication strategist and journalist Abhijeet Dipke.

Launched in May this year, the movement has gained traction among students and young people through social media campaigns focusing on unemployment, examination-related issues, educational reforms and paper leak scandals.

While the movement began as an online phenomenon, it has increasingly shifted to street protests and public demonstrations. CJP supporters have organised protests in several cities and have sought to mobilise students around concerns over examination integrity, rising academic pressure and youth unemployment.

The poster quickly became one of the most discussed displays at the Pune protest, with many participants stopping to photograph and share it on social media.