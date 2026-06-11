Bombay HC Asks Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour To Consider Deleting Social Media Posts Against Actor

The Bombay High Court advised Salman Khan's neighbour to consider removing social media content linked to their ongoing property dispute | Instagram

Mumbai, June 11: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting his posts against the actor, while observing that access to social media does not entitle anyone to post defamatory content, including against celebrities.

Court Questions Social Media Usage

The court questioned why anyone should upload such content on social media instead of addressing their grievances with the authorities concerned.

Neighbour’s Allegations

Ketan Kakkad, who owns the property adjoining Khan's farmhouse at Panvel, had alleged that the actor violated environmental norms during the construction of his farmhouse and blocked access to the neighbour's property. Kakkad also claimed to have approached authorities on the issue, but no action was taken.

Defamation Suit Filed

Khan filed a defamation suit before a city civil court against Kakkad, claiming that the latter uploaded videos and other content on social media about the actor's activities at his farmhouse.

He claimed the posts were defamatory. Apart from seeking removal of the defamatory videos uploaded by Kakkad, Khan sought direction to restrain his neighbour from making such comments in future.

As the civil court refused to pass such an order, Khan approached the HC.

Plea in High Court

In his plea in the HC, Khan has contended that the posts uploaded by Kakkad were not only defamatory in nature, but also communally provocative against him.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh questioned as to why anyone should upload such videos and content on social media instead of taking up their grievance with the authorities concerned.

“Just because one has access to social media does not mean they can upload videos about any person, whether a common citizen or a celebrity, merely to defame them. Why upload such videos on social media?” Justice Deshmukh said.

Court Advises Legal Remedies

Justice Deshmukh indicated that parties should refrain from litigating their disputes on social media and instead pursue remedies before appropriate legal forums. She also suggested that Kakkad consider deleting tweets and videos relating to the dispute.

Expressing disapproval, the court even asked whether judicial time should be wasted only to decide whether or not a particular social media post is defamatory and hence should be deleted. It added that even if the content had been uploaded by third parties, steps could be taken to have it removed through intermediaries.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Revises 2046 Adjournment, Fixes Defamation Case Hearing For July 2026

Matter Posted For Further Hearing

The bench suggested Kakkad to consider deleting the content and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/