Bombay HC Revises 2046 Adjournment, Fixes Defamation Case Hearing For July 2026 | PTI

Mumbai: A day after adjourning a defamation suit until 2046 and describing it as an “ego fight” between parties in the “fag end of their lives,” the Bombay High Court on Wednesday revised its order and scheduled the matter for hearing in July this year.

On Tuesday, Justice Jitendra Jain had criticised the litigants for continuing the dispute, observing that such persistence “prevents the Court from taking up the matters which really requires more priority”.

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The court remarked that the case reflected an “ego fight” and noted that such adamant positions hinder the prioritisation of cases requiring immediate attention.

On Wednesday, counsel for the plaintiff, Swaraj Jadhav, sought removal of the remarks made against his client. The court accepted the request, ordered the deletion of the observations, and advanced the next hearing date from 2046 to July 15, 2026.

“Delete lines 4 and 5 of paragraph 2 of the order dated 28 April 2026 and replace paragraph 3 with “List this matter on 15 July 2026 for further consideration,” the court said.

The suit was filed in 2017 by 90-year-old Tarinibahen Desai against Kilkilraj Bhansali over a dispute within the Shyam Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai. The conflict centres on notices, letters, and resolutions linked to a 2015 annual general meeting, including a resolution to expel Desai from the society. One of the defendant member passed away pending hearing in the suit.

Desai has claimed Rs 20 crore in damages, alleging that the society’s communications were defamatory and caused mental distress.

In 2018, the court was informed that a settlement might be possible, but it did not materialise. The court subsequently framed issues and proceeded with the trial.

On an earlier occasion, the High Court had asked the parties to amicably settle the matter. It noted that the “this suit can be worked out by tendering unconditional apology”. However, Desai chose to continue with the defamation proceedings. This had prompted the judge to adjourn the matter to 2026.

On Wednesday, her counsel reiterated that she remains intent on pursuing the case.