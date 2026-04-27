Maharashtra Govt Directs Pune's ILS Law College To Refund Unauthorised Fees With 6% Interest Following Bombay HC Directive | X @aparanjape & File Pic

Mumbai: After series of complaints registered against the Indian Law Society's (ILS) law college in Pune over illegally charging high fees, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department directed the college to refund fees collected, along with 6% interest, following findings of an inquiry ordered in line with directions from the Bombay High Court.

Minister's statement

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil said the government had taken serious note of complaints alleging non-transparent and unauthorised fee collection by the Pune-based aided institution. Acting on the High Court’s directive, the department constituted a three-member inquiry committee led by the Joint Director of Higher Education to examine the allegations.

According to the committee’s report, the college collected fees without prior approval from Savitribai Phule Pune University during the academic years 2020–21, 2021–22 and 2024–25. This was found to be in violation of provisions under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, which mandates regulatory oversight on fee structures.

Inquiry findings - quantum

The probe further revealed that ₹1,04,863 had been collected from a petitioner under 17 different heads deemed unauthorised. Based on these findings, the Directorate of Higher Education, through the Divisional Joint Director’s office, has instructed the college to refund the amount to affected students with 6% interest calculated from the date of payment.

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Patil said the department has also ordered a wider verification exercise across the state to identify whether similar practices are being followed by other colleges. “Strict action will be taken wherever such violations are found,” he said, signalling a broader crackdown on irregular fee practices in higher education institutions.

The directive is expected to impact regulatory compliance measures among private and aided colleges, particularly in relation to approvals and disclosure of fee structures.

The Higher Education Department said further action would be based on the findings of the ongoing statewide review.

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