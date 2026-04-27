Deadly Negligence? CCTV Captures Moment Lift Crushes Woman Employee At Nashik Govt Medical College | X @nextminutenews7

A tragic incident took place on April 27 at Government Medical College, Nashik, where a woman employee lost her life after an equipment lift collapsed on her during duty hours. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

The incident occurred in the morning at around 9 a.m. on Monday. In the video, the woman is seen entering the room and moving towards the lift area. The lift is not present when she arrives, and she bends down to look at something, though it is unclear why she did so.

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Moments pass without much happening when, suddenly, the lift drops, crushing the employee’s head under its weight. The accident occurred when the lift’s hoist mechanism gave way, trapping her beneath it and leaving her critically injured.

The woman’s neck and head were crushed under the weight of the lift. She could not scream because her neck was pinned, and in an attempt to get help, she tried to use her hands to alert those passing by.

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Seconds later, a person, likely a patient, appeared, saw her condition, and alerted the staff. Medical college staff rushed in and attempted to rescue her by lifting the structure, but were unable to do so immediately.

She was eventually pulled out and taken for emergency treatment within the same hospital premises. Despite prompt medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident has raised serious concerns about workplace safety and the condition of infrastructure in public medical institutions.