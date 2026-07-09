NMC Flags 11 Maharashtra Medical Colleges For CCTV Non-Compliance; JJ Hospital Among Defaulters

The NMC has directed non-compliant medical colleges, including Mumbai's JJ Hospital, to integrate their CCTV systems with the Commission | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a stern reminder to medical colleges and teaching hospitals that have failed to comply with mandatory CCTV surveillance norms, with 11 institutions in Maharashtra figuring on the list of defaulters. Among them is Mumbai's Government Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals.

NMC Seeks Immediate Compliance

In a communication issued on July 6, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer said that several medical colleges have yet to link their Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and live CCTV feeds with the Commission despite repeated follow-ups.

Under the Undergraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations (UGMSR)-2023, Postgraduate Medical Education Standards Regulations (PGMSR)-2023 and MARB Regulations-2023, all medical colleges are required to install at least 25 CCTV cameras at designated locations, maintain a 30-day playback record, and provide real-time access to the footage for the NMC.

The Commission said that despite continuous communication and technical support, several institutions remain non-compliant. It has directed all defaulting colleges to immediately install and integrate their CCTV systems and share live feeds with the Commission.

The move is aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in medical education institutions by enabling better monitoring of academic activities, attendance, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. The CCTV network also allows the NMC to remotely monitor the functioning of medical colleges and verify adherence to prescribed standards.

JJ Hospital Responds

The inclusion of Government Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals in the list of non-compliant institutions is likely to raise concerns, considering it is among Maharashtra's oldest and most prominent government-run teaching hospitals.

The NMC has also advised institutions facing technical issues to contact its dedicated support team and complete the integration process at the earliest.

When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean of Government Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, said that the institution had installed the mandated 25 CCTV cameras in accordance with NMC guidelines, but the system is currently non-functional.

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"The cameras were manufactured by Hikvision, a Chinese company that is now banned, and spare parts are no longer available. We are in the process of installing new cameras and will comply with the NMC guidelines at the earliest," Dr Bhandarwar said.

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